Patriots Received Significant Calls Before Trade Deadline
The New England Patriots surprisingly did not make any moves before the NFL trade deadline, but that does not mean they weren't working the phones.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic has reported that the Patriots received calls on defensive lineman Davon Godchaux and safety Kyle Dugger as well as wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and K.J. Osborn ahead of the Tuesday deadline, but weren't able to get anything done.
So, in the end, the only trade New England made was sending edge rusher Josh Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs, which happened late last month.
It's certainly a jarring development for a rebuilding Pats squad that was widely expected to sell off some players before Nov. 5.
The Patriots are just 2-7 on the season and are clearly not contending, so the fact that they did not make any significant trades is definitely eye-opening.
Perhaps New England simply did not feel that it was getting strong enough offers for any of its potentially available players, but the Pats moving no one (other than Uche) is certainly odd.
Most anticipated that the Patriots would trade at least one of Bourne or Osborn, and cornerback Jonathan Jones was another name that was constantly floated in trade speculation.
Jones in particular was a popular player in trade conjecture given his age (he is 31 years old) and the fact that his contract expires at the end of the season.
There were also rumors that New England would look to add help for Drake Maye, whether that be bringing in more weapons or acquiring an offensive lineman.
But, the Pats decided to stand pat on all fronts.
We'll see if this is a decision the Patriots end up regretting down the line. One thing is for sure: the Foxborough faithful will not exactly be enthralled.
