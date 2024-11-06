Analyst Delivers Ominous Message to Patriots
Somehow, some way, the New England Patriots stood pat at the NFL trade deadline. They didn't sell any pieces, and they didn't acquire anyone, either.
The Patriots evidently worked the phones, but nothing materialized.
Considering New England is just 2-7 and needs to do everything it can to stockpile draft capital, the fact that the Pats didn't jettison any veteran players is surprising.
It's also a bit jarring that the Patriots didn't make more of an effort to bring in more offensive talent to help rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
Now, New England has to punt to the offseason, and Karen Guregian of MassLive understands what will be at stake for the Pats next spring.
"Given what Maye has already shown in four starts, the heat’s on the braintrust fortify the outfit," Guregian wrote. "They can’t shoot and miss, like they did in free agency. They can’t sign more Chuks Okorafors. They need to score plug-and-play talent. They also need to hit it out of the park with the draft."
There is no question that the Patriots have to do a heck of a lot better in free agency than they did last offseason, when they struck out in almost every capacity.
Also, as Guregian later noted, the early returns on New England's 2024 draft class—outside of Maye—are not exactly impressive.
The Pats may very well have the least talented roster in the NFL, so they need to score big and free agency while also making some shrewd selections in the 2025 drarft.
And while the Patriots do need help on both sides of the ball, offense is certainly the more pressing area at the moment.
Maye requires assistance, and it will be up to New England's front office to provide it for him. We'll see what the Pats have up their sleeves.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!