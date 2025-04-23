Patriots Looking To Trade WR
All eyes are on the 2025 NFL Draft, which will officially begin tomorrow evening. The New England Patriots hold the No. 4 overall pick, and have a total of four picks in the top 100 and five picks in the first four rounds. And while the Patriots are prime to add to their already-improved roster, they could be looking to trade away players brought in from the previous regime before Mike Vrabel was hired.
According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, one of the names the Patriots could be looking to trade away is wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.
"The Patriots, with Mike Vrabel at the helm, are open to trading players from the previous coaching staff - and one name to watch is WR Kayshon Boutte," Schultz said on X. "The former LSU receiver turns 23 next month and had 43 catches for 589 yards, with 3 touchdowns last season.
Boutte was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of LSU by the Patriots. He appeared in just five games as a rookie, totaling two catches before having a much more substantial and successful sophomore campaign as Drake Maye's deep threat. Perhaps the Patriots could look to flip Boutte in a trade for a higher-profile name at wideout.
