Would the Patriots Really Pull Off This NFL Draft Stunner?
While the New England Patriots probably won't be landing Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, there could be another generational talent they may consider: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
The general rule of thumb in the modern NFL is that you don't waste high draft picks on halfbacks. Just ask the New York Giants, who selected Saquon Barkley second overall in 2018 when they could have had quarterback Josh Allen.
However, teams may be willing to make an exception for Jeanty, who is considered the best running back prospect since Barkley.
Would the Patriots actually be willing to take that risk? When you take into account that New England's backfield currently consists of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, the idea of snatching up Jeanty is awfully tempting.
Here's the thing, though: this draft class is absolutely loaded with talent at the halfback position, and if the Pats really want one, they could easily bag a really good one in the second round (maybe even Omarion Hampton?) or later.
The Patriots have more pressing needs, including their offensive line. New England still doesn't have a left tackle, which is why Will Campbell is widely viewed as the solution for the Pats if Hunter and Carter are both off the board at No. 4.
Another answer would be trading down to stockpile more draft capital in order to more properly fill out the roster. As exciting as Jeanty can be, it wouldn't exactly be the best use of resources to take him with the fourth pick.
Now, if the Patriots do trade back, then Jeanty is definitely more in play, as they could feel a heck of a lot less guilty about taking him outside of the top five.
Jeanty is absolutely gaining some momentum as a potential answer for New England with its top draft choice, and while he may actually be the best player available at that spot, it just wouldn't be a very prudent decision by a Pats team that really cannot afford to mess this thing up.
