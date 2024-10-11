Patriots Lose Star RB vs. Texans
The New England Patriots are heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans with a huge need to pick up a win. After losing four straight games following their big Week 1 upset win, they are just 1-4 on the season.
Of course, this week's game features the starting debut of rookie quarterback and No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the team simply because of Maye's debut.
Unfortunately, the Patriots will have to play without one of their key offensive playmakers.
As shared by New England on X, running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been ruled out for the game due to a foot injury.
Along with Stevenson being ruled out, the Patriots have quite a few players with a "questionable" label on their injury status.
Those players are cornerback Isaiah Bolden, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, long-snapper Joe Cardona, safety Kyle Dugger, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, cornerback Marcus Jones, center Nick Leverett, wide receiver K.J. Osborn, guard Layden Robinson, linebacker Sione Takitaki, and cornerback Marco Wilson.
Needless to say, that's a long and concerning list of players whose game status has not been decided.
So far this season, Stevenson has been a key offensive threat for New England. However, he has also had some issues with fumbles that led to him being removed from his starting role last week.
In five games, he has carried the football 77 times for 356 yards and three touchdowns. He has also chipped in with 13 catches for 37 yards.
Antonio Gibson will remain the starting running back this week. JaMycal Hasty will be the backup running back this week.
Jerod Mayo has focused on establishing the run through the first five weeks of the season. That won't be easy to do without Stevenson on the field.
Hopefully, both Gibson and Hasty will come ready to play. The Patriots will need the ground game to find success to help alleviate pressure off of Maye.
