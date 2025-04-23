Patriots Make Blockbuster Trade In Final Mock Draft
The New England Patriots are one of the most interesting teams entering the 2025 NFL Draft. They sit with the No. 4 overall pick in a potential target spot for teams looking to move up. Who will they take, and where will they take them? Let's roll out the results of the final mock draft of the 2025 cycle.
Round 1, Pick 4: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State
While it was hard to see Carter getting to New England a week ago, the latest chatter is that the Giants are listening to calls to trade down, as teams could be looking to trade up for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. If that's the case, and the Cleveland Browns stay put to take Travis Hunter, Carter will get to the Patriots, where they add him to be their franchise edge rusher.
Round 2, Pick 38: OT Josh Conerly, Oregon
If the Patriots can land both a blue-chip edge rusher and a franchise left tackle with their first two picks, they'd be thrilled. Many believe Conerly is the best tackle in this class, so this would be a steal for the Patriots with the 38th overall pick.
Round 3, Pick 69: TRADE
- San Francisco 49ers receive: third-round pick (No. 69), fifth-round pick (No. 144), WR Ja'Lynn Polk
- New England Patriots receive: WR Brandon Aiyuk
The 49ers seem to be unplugging their team and plugging them back in after a disappointing 2024 season that saw them miss the postseason. They already traded Deebo Samuel and saw several stars from the last three seasons leave. While they'd eat a chunk of dead money for trading Aiyuk, they are in rebuild mode and should try to get whatever they can. If it costs the Patriots an extra Day Three pick, that's fine.
Round 3, Pick 77: WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami
And just like that, the Patriots have completely re-done their receiving corps. Aiyuk, Stefon Diggs, and Restrepo will be the team's top three receivers, and Drake Maye now has a corps full of proven veterans with a rookie who can win in man-on-man situations.
Remaining Picks:
- Round 4, Pick 106: TE Harold Fannin, Bowling Green
- Round 5, Pick 171: S Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
- Round 7, Pick 220: QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse
- Round 7, Pick 238: RB Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
