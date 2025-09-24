Patriots Make Shocking Practice Reveal
After weeks of photos from practices have been circulating, it has been officially revealed that the New England Patriots have not practiced in full pads since the start of the regular season.
To be fair, the media should’ve seen this coming. This is nothing those who attend media-open practices haven’t known, and pretty much any and all images that have come out from practices also do not show any Pats in full gear. Many online are also pointing to the fact that — apparently — this is a very on brand decision for new head coach Mike Vrabel.
However, the report is not to be exaggerated into something it’s not; Vrabel has mentioned this in a previous presser from last week, revealing the Patriots only intentional miss out on wearing thigh pads in practices. This has sparked debate, with some NFL fans saying there’s essentially no difference between uppers-only pads and full pads. However, others say the decision provides an answer as to why there have been so many missed tackles and the ever-present issue of ball security.
For added context — a helmet weighs between 4.25 and 4.75 pounds, shoulder pads are four to five pounds, a game jersey is about one pound, as are the pants, and players might wear about a pound of additional pads.
This choice from Vrabel comes in the midst of the Patriots currently possessing a 1-2 record on the year so far. Additionally, running back Rhamondre Stevenson has come under fire lately for his lack of priority placed on ball security; in the most recent game against the Steelers Stevenson fumbled twice, including one to end New England's first possession and set up the Steelers' opening score. He fumbled again at the goal line early in the second half, and teammate Antonio Gibson fumbled later in the third quarter to give momentum back to the Steelers.
Also in the midst of not practicing in full pads and the game-mentality that goes along with it, the Patriots home record has taken a hit. The Pats are now 16-28 at home since 2020, and are also 3-16 since the start of 2023, which is also the worst in the league.
While practicing in full pads is not an aspect of the game of football that should be utilized on a daily basis, it does provide players with a game-mentality and has them equipped just as they would be live on NFL game days. One has to wonder whether Vrabel were to do a full pads practice — lowers included — if the tackling and ball security issues would improve.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!