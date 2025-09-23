Patriots Make Practice Squad Moves Before Panthers Game
As the New England Patriots enter Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, one defensive back has been signed who entered the league in May as an undrafted free agent has signed to the team's practice squad.
With fellow defensive back Corey Ballentine being released, Tyron Herring has joined New England's practice . Herring was originally with the Green Bay Packers. Standing at 6’1” and weighing 201 pounds, the defensive talent logged 40 games - 29 starts - during his collegiate career at Delaware with 121 tackles, 15 passes defended and five interceptions.
Ballentine was signed by New England to its practice squad on Aug. 28, 2025. The New York Jets also signed linebacker Mark Robinson off the Pats' scout team on Sept 23,
Ballentine’s release could be considered a surprise; the move comes after he was elevated to the active roster for the first game of the year against the Las Vegas Raiders and saw playing time on special teams. The 29 year old is also a veteran of seven NFL seasons across the New York Giants, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Though, this does unfortunately serve as déjà vu for Ballentine. He signed with Green Bay on Aug. 4 after being released by Indianapolis, but was also similarly released by the Packers on Aug. 26th.
As previously mentioned, Herring was signed by the Green Bay Packers as a rookie free agent out of Delaware on May 2, 2025, and was released by the Packers on Aug. 26, 2025. An Ivy League alum, Herring played for both Dartmouth and Delaware.
He’s known for playing with good field vision from the zone and also possesses an ability to bounce on the pass catcher and end the play. As a prospect, he was also heavily looked at due to his excellent blend of league size and length.
The Patriots enter Week 4 looking to recover a current 1-2 record following a 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.
The practice squad should be expected to receive an upping in intensity after recent issues surrounding protecting the football and avoidable fundamental mistakes.
