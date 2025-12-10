Former Giants Play-Callers Could Be Patriots Next DC

Reports and headlines have swirled recently surrounding the potential of Shane Bowen seeing a return in a defensive coordinator position under New England Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel.

Chad Graff of The Athletic, James Dudko of Heavy Sports and New England Patriots On SI's own Mike D'Abate have all named Bowen as a potential replacement for current DC Terrell Williams, should it eventually become a necessity. Williams has been battling prostate cancer, as has taken time off from the Patriots due to the treatment process.

However, it has been noted that "if [Williams is] able to coach next season, it’s presumably still his job.”

Williams has served as one of new head coach Mike Vrabel's closest aids for years, however Bowen served as Vrabel's defensive coordinator while with the Tennessee Titans.

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Williams joined Vrabel’s coaching staff with the Tennessee Titans back in 2018 as the defensive line coach and since worked his way up to assistant head coach in 2023. During the 2024 season, when Vrabel was in between head coaching jobs, Williams served as the Detroit Lions’ run game coordinator and D-line coach before reuniting with Vrabel in New England.

"I think Terrell is in good spirits,” Vrabel previously told reporters at Gillette Stadium when asked about Williams and his status. “I appreciate you all [the media] asking … Terrell will be around. I don't quite fully know in what capacity, but he will be around and involved, so we'll continue to just make sure there is a good plan for everything that happens, just like we always have been. Thank you for asking."

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has since been calling the plays for the Patriots.

Who is Shane Bowen?

Per previous reporting from New England Patriots On SI, Bowen was the Titans' outside linebackers coach from 2018-20 before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021, holding that position through 2023. Based on his success in Tennessee, Bowen was then hired by the New York Giants as their defensive coordinator under head coach Brian Daboll in 2024.

Vrabel and Bowen worked together for six seasons alongside each other in Nashville when Vrabel was head coach of the Titans.

Bowen was fired by the Giants following a 34‑27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 12 — in which the defense gave up 17 unanswered points and also surrendered a 69‑yard walk‑off touchdown.

"Shane's a close friend. We started in this business together at Ohio State. Shane' a good football coach. This business is – again, things happen. They make decisions. So, I'l support Shane the best that I can, and his family, but then also focus on everything that we have here. So, that's kind of how this thing goes," Vrabel said at the time of Bowen's termination.

In Bowen's first season as defensive coordinator under Vrabel with Tennessee in 2021, the Titans finished the season with a 12–5 overall record, won the (AFC) South Division, and earned the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed going into the postseason.

While everyone is hoping for a return from Williams and has acknowledged how well Kuhr has stepped up in his absence, should Williams be unable to return, a reunion between Vrabel and Bowen is certainly possible.

