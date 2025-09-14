Patriots Rookie OT Could Make First Start in Week 2
He impressed, and now he might be in line for a larger role in the regular season. New England Patriots rookie offensive tackle Marcus Bryant has become one of the most talked-about newcomers for head coach Mike Vrabel and for good reason.
Heading into Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, and current starting right tackle Morgan Moses questionable with a foot injury, the Missouri rookie would be the first player the Patriots turn to should the veteran is unable to play.
"You could see a possible rotation anywhere to try to create that balance of guys that are playing with some energy and some effort and the things that you need to do to be able to strain and win a football game," Vrabel said during his Friday media availability. "Marcus would be the first one in."
Bryant was taken with the 220th overall pick by New England in this April's draft and his towering frame (6-foot-7, 320 lbs) plays in his favor. Once he strapped the pads on, the coaching staff was impressed with his work ethic and his gradual improvement.
"I think he earned it," Vrabel said following the team's first preseason game, which Bryant started. "I think that when they switched over and he had some snaps on the left at the beginning of the training camp, I think moving him over to the right, I thought he did well, especially in the joint practices, earned that opportunity and continues to improve," Vrabel said. "He'll have to play both sides for us, and I think he's just a young player that is taking the coaching and was one of the players I remember when we first put pads on had really high pad level. We talked about it, we coached it, we showed him, and I think that has improved."
Other options at right tackle include Vederian Lowe, Caedan Wallace (who's also worked at guard this summer), and Thayer Munford Jr. and Jack Conley -- the last two are possible call-ups from the practice squad.
"Vederian has worked hard throughout the spring in training camp to get back, was active last week, so he would be, again, an option as well," Vrabel said. "So from where he was in the spring and trying to stay focused and into it and rehab and recover, I think he’s been working hard."
