Mike Vrabel Urges Patriots to Help Drake Maye
Unfortunately for him and the New England Patriots, quarterback Drake Maye had a rough time during Sunday's regular season opener.
The Patriots fell 20-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Maye — who was recently named one of the six captains — was sacked four times and threw one interception. He also threw for a total of 276 yards and one touchdown, posting an additional 11 rushing yards across four carries.
The only touchdown scored by the Pats all game came at the 5:20 mark of the first quarter; Maye threw a two-yard pass to Mario Douglas.
During new head coach Mike Vrabel's postgame media availability, Vrabel said the level of difficulty it takes to be a signal caller in the league should not be overlooked.
“I thought there was some good, positive plays and really good command of what we were doing," Vrabel said in his post game press conference. "[But] then there were times where he missed somebody … It’s a challenge playing quarterback in this league. We gotta help him out.”
Maye finished the game with 30 completions on 46 attempts. Though, the Patriots also only tallied 60 rushing yards — prompting Vrabel to say they need to get better control of the run game for balance.
"We have to be more balanced. We have to be able to use our run actions and be able to run the football ... We all can be better, whether that's me in the coaching staff or Drake ... that's the attitude that we're going to take ... We're disappointed but we can't sit there and hold on to it for too long."
Maye's interception was thrown in the third quarter while the Patriots were still trying to hold on to their 10-7 lead.
“I thought I had Diggs over on the right … I missed it high. I think I got to step into it more. I may have got hit up front. But, that’s a part of playing quarterback in this league. You got to step into the throw and take hits and be accurate," Maye said in his postgame media availability.
This preseason Maye completed seven on 12 attempted completions.
Coming out of the University of North Carolina — where former head coach Bill Belichick now coaches — Maye was drafted as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and was the first Patriot since Drew Bledsoe to be selected in the top five since 1993. He signed a four-year fully-guaranteed contract worth $36.64 million back in May, 2024.
Hopefully, the 23-year-old signal caller can lock in ahead of Week 2's play at the Miami Dolphins. Kick-off is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
