Patriots Lose Two Key Defenders in Week 2
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without the services of two defensive starters for Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.
The Pats, on Friday, officially ruled out cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) and defensive end Keion White (illness) for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Miami Gardens, FL.
In addition to losing both Gonzalez and White, New England is still keeping close watch on linebacker Marte Mapu and offensive tackle Morgan Moses, both of which were limited participants during Friday’s practice.
With Sunday’s 1:00 pm ET kickoff fast approaching, here is a look at Week 2’s final injury and practice participation report for the Patriots and Dolphins.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OUT
CB Christian Gonzalez, Hamstring (DNP)
DE Keion White, Illness (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
LB Marte Mapu, Neck (LP)
T Morgan Moses, Foot (LP)
REMOVED FROM LIST: DT Christian Barmore (FP), WR Kayshon Boutte (FP), LB Christian Elliss (FP), LB Harold Landry III (FP), CB Charles Woods (FP)
What it Means for the Patriots:
Once again absent from Friday’s practice, it became all but assured that Gonzalez would be unable to suit up for Sunday’s matchup in Miami Gardens. The former Oregon standout has been sidelined from on-field action since suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s fifth training camp practice on July 28. With Gonzalez out against the Dolphins, the Pats should once again be expected to start Carlton Davis III and Alex Austin along the boundaries. Both Marcus Jones and Charles Woods — who was removed from the report on Friday, after being previously listed with a groin injury — will assume the duties in nickel packages and in the slot.
White, who has been sidelined all week with an undisclosed illness, initially projected as a significant factor in Vrabel’s defense. However, he only played 29 of a possible 63 defensive snaps in New England’s Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, logging just two tackles. The ex-Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket exhibits the physical size, athleticism and versatility move all over the defensive front. White is still considered a developmental talent as a pass-rush prospect. However, he can also be an immediate contributor against the run, provided he is placed on the edges. With White out, linebacker Anfernee Jennings is likley to be the next man up — stepping in to previously installed packages, which see him bump inside and Milton Williams move outside, all while working alongside Barmore.
Moses is listed as questionable for Sunday despite missing Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury. The veteran free-agent acquisition aligned on all 71 snaps for the offensive line in Week 1. If he is unable to play, coach Mike Vrabel revealed on Friday that rookie seventh-rounder Marcus Bryant would be in line to start at right tackle. Vederian Lowe, a starter for the Pats in 2024, would serve as the team’s primary reserve.
Mapu, a versatile, off-ball linebacker, also remains questionable due to a neck injury which has troubled him throughout the week. Though Mapu did not log any snaps on defense during last weekend’s loss to Las Vegas, the Sacramento State product took 68.9 percent of the team’s snaps on special teams. With a need for speed and athleticism against a high-octane Dolphins offense, Mapu’s possible loss could be significant for the Pats on defense, as well as the game’s third-phase.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
OUT
CB Storm Duck (DNP)
OL Austin Jackson (DNP)
DT Benito Jones (DNP)
TE Darren Waller (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
CB Ethan Bonner (LP)
RB Jaylen Wright (LP)
QUESTIONABLE
S Ashtyn Davis (LP)
REMOVED FROM LIST: WR Jaylen Waddle (FP)
What it Means for the Dolphins:
The Dolphins ruled out four players Friday: tackle Austin Jackson (toe), cornerback Storm Duck (ankle), defensive tackle Benito Jones (oblique) and tight end Darren Waller (hip).
With starting right guard James Daniels already on injured reserve, the absence of Austin Jackson could notably limit the effectiveness of the Dolphins’ offensive line. As a result, expect the Pats defense to attempt to exploit their short-handed line with heavy usage of defensive tackles Christian Barmore and Milton Williams.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!