Analyst Predicts Patriots Swing Massive WR Trade
One week into the season and the trade rumors have begun to swirl for the New England Patriots.
Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd sparked some more flames for the Patriots offense, who already brought in Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins via free agency this past offseason. According to Cowherd, Philadelphia Eagles wideout AJ Brown could be on the move — and a reunion with his former head coach might be in play.
Keep an eye on Philadelphia and A.J. Brown," Cowherd said. "In the last 20 games, no one has run the ball more than Philadelphia. The soul of the offense is Saquon Barkley, the O-line, and Jalen Hurts. But, one target, to me, to AJ Brown, is not about catches. He wasn't even targeted. Remember, New England needs a No. 1. Mike Vrabel has worked with AJ Brown. What they need is somebody who can come in and produce. I think AJ Brown to New England is in play. I think what's also very clear is since last year's bye week, nobody has thrown the ball less than the Philadelphia Eagles."
The start to Brown's 2025 season has been less-than-ideal. In the Eagles' season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys, the superstar wide receiver was held to just one catch in his team's win. That of course led to extended chatter about Brown's role in the Eagles' run-heavy offense and how he might be better suited for a team lacking a superstar talent along the perimeter (should Diggs not return to his pre-torn ACL self).
Brown also has ties to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who has spoken glowingly about the superstar pass catcher. For the first three seasons of Brown's career, Vrabel was his head coach with the Tennessee Titans before he was traded ahead of the 2022 draft — a move that upset Vrabel.
"Yeah, we'll see," Vrabel said in January about a potential trade involving Brown. "I'm proud of his development, his personal development," Vrabel said. "And working on himself. ... He's a passionate player, and I love him to death. And I have a very, very close relationship with him."
Along with Diggs, and young wideouts DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams, Brown could come to town and be just what the doctor ordered for quarterback Drake Maye — who's still searching for his first full-length win since become New England's starting quarterback.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!