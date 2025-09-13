Patriots Country

10 Patriots Named Senior Nominees for Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that 162 former players were put on the ballot for induction this year.

Sep 21, 1987; E. Rutherford, NJ, USA; New England Patriots receiver Stanley Morgan (86) against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium.
For all the success the New England Patriots of the 21st century have accomplished, there's still a lacking of former Patriots enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now -- there's a chance the Patriots from the struggling years of the 20th century might earn a gold jacket and induction.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame -- situated in Canton, Ohio -- announced that 162 former players have been submitted onto the 2026 senior class nomination ballot. This is the first of many steps that players hoping to get inducted must go through.

The senior class is for players who last played their games 25 years ago, along with five years of service and at least one postseason honor of some sort. This list will get narrowed down to 50 in the coming weeks.

Here's all the former Patriots -- some iconic, some not so much -- who are on this initial HOF ballot.

QB Jim Plunkett (1971 - 1975):

Oct 20, 1974; Orchard Park, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots quarterback (16) Jim Plunkett in action against the Buf
Oct 20, 1974; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots quarterback (16) Jim Plunkett in action against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium during the 1974 season.

The Patriots drafted the Heisman-winning quarterback out of Stanford back in 1971, and was brought in to be the first true franchise gunslinger. After a couple seasons and an injury in his final season led to him being traded across the country to the 49ers. He later made his way to the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders -- who he won two Super Bowl titles with.

WR Stanley Morgan (1977 - 1989):

1977; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots receiver Stanley Morgan (86) in action during the 1977 season.
1977; New England Patriots receiver Stanley Morgan (86) in action during the 1977 season.

One of the best wide receivers in franchise history, Morgan has been included on this list for a number of years. The Patriots Hall of Famer put together a long career that warrants consideration for induction. In 13 seasons with New England, the former first-round pick caught 534 passes for a franchise-record 10,352 yards and 67 touchdowns.

WR Harold Jackson (1978 - 1981):

Aug 15, 1981; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Neal Colzie (20) and New England Patriots recei
Aug 15, 1981; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Neal Colzie (20) and New England Patriots receiver Harold Jackson (29) in action during a pre-season game at Tampa Stadium.

Jackson played four seasons with the Patriots before later returning to be their wide receivers coach from 1986 to 1989. During his playing career in New England, Jackson was a solid pass catcher along the perimeter. He nabbed 156 balls for 3,162 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He also led the entire NFL with 432 receptions in the 1970s (where he also played for the Eagles and Rams).

WR Henry Ellard (1998):

Sep 12, 1993; Anaheim, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams receiver Henry Ellard (80) in action against Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 12, 1993; Anaheim, CA, USA: Los Angeles Rams receiver Henry Ellard (80) in action against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Rod Woodson (26) at Anaheim Stadium.

One of the players on this list with a short tenure in New England, Ellard is on this ballot for his contributions elsewhere. When he signed with the Patriots in 1998, he had put together a resume that included three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro nods. With the Patriots, he was inactive for the team's first eight games, but later put the pads on later in the season.

TE Ben Coates (1991 - 1999):

Nov 21, 1993; Miami, FL, USA; New England Patriots tight end Ben Coates (87) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins at D
Nov 21, 1993; Miami, FL, USA; New England Patriots tight end Ben Coates (87) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium.

Patriots fans often view Coates the Rob Gronkowski before his time. The go-to pass catcher for Drew Bledsoe, the Patriots Hall of Famer made playing tight end in New England cool again. He could block rushers and was a fluid route runner across the middle. Before he defecting to Baltimore to finish his playing career, Coates caught 490 passes and found the end zone 50 times.

C Jon Morris (1964 - 1974):

Sep 1970; Foxboro, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots center Jon Morris (56) during the 1970 season at Foxboro Stadium
Sep 1970; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Jon Morris (56) during the 1970 season at Foxboro Stadium.

Andre Tippett earned a gold jacket during his playing career with New England wearing No. 56. Before him was Morris -- the Patriots' hard-working center of the AFL. Morris was the anchor that held together the offensive lines when the team went from Boston to New England, and was inducted to the team's Hall of Fame back in 2011. While he remains fairly underrated nationally, Morris could jumpstart a trend of AFL Patriots inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

OT Bruce Armstrong (1987 - 2000):

Sep 12, 1993; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Bruce Armstrong (78) in action against the Detroit Lions at Foxbo
Sep 12, 1993; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Bruce Armstrong (78) in action against the Detroit Lions at Foxboro Stadium.

Eight players in Patriots history have their uniform number retired, and Armstrong's No. 78 was the seventh of the eight to be put to the side. The best right tackle in franchise history, Armstrong came to New England by way of Louisville and was one of the most durable offensive linemen of his era. His 212 starts as a Patriot remained a team record until Tom Brady broke that in 2015. Armstrong was named to the Patriots' All-1980s and All-1990s Teams.

DT Houston Antwine (1961 - 1971):

Nov 24, 1968; Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Patriots defensive tackle Houston Antwine (65) gets around Miami Dolphins g
Nov 24, 1968; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Patriots defensive tackle Houston Antwine (65) gets around Miami Dolphins guard Charlie Fowler (71) as he pressures Bob Griese (12) at Harvard Stadium.

The late Houston Antwine was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame back in 2015. The 1963 First Team All-AFL lineman was one of the best in the history of the jumpstart league, where he was traded to the Patriots after being selected by the Houston Oilers in 1961. Antwine passed away in 2011, and still remains one of the most dominant and quick pass rushers the Patriots have ever rostered.

DT Fred Smerlas (1991 - 1992):

Dec 4, 1988; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Fred Smerlas (76) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at
Dec 4, 1988; Tampa, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Fred Smerlas (76) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium.

The Waltham, Massachusetts, native and Boston College alum, Smerlas made his money as a star for the Buffalo Bills during the 1980s. After a one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Smerlas joined the Patriots for two seasons -- where he played in 32 games, but didn't record a single sack.

K Nick Lowery (1978):

Nov 13, 1988; Kansas City, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Bill Kenny (9) holds the ball for kicker Nick
Nov 13, 1988; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Bill Kenny (9) holds the ball for kicker Nick Lowery (8) as he kicks the game winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

When Lowery retired, he was the NFL's all-time leader in field goals made. The Chiefs Hall of Famer spent over a decade in Kansas City, but first broke into the league as a member of the New England Patriots. In 1978, he kicked in just two games, making all seven of his extra point attempts, but missed his lone field goal.

