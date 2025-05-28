Patriots Defender Urged to Consider Major Position Change
The New England Patriots have certainly overhauled their defense this offseason, embarking on a free-agent spending spree to repair a unit that showed major slippage in 2024.
Thanks to all of the moves the Patriots made in both free agency and the NFL Draft, there are some players on the roster who seem to be on the bubble.
One such player could be safety Marte Mapu, who was selected in the third round of the 2023 draft but has been unable to truly stamp his name among New England's secondary.
Graham Wilker of Musket Fire feels that Mapu could be on the trade block, but he thinks the 25-year-old can save himself under one major condition: switching to linebacker full-time.
"A full-time move to linebacker isn't ridiculous to propose, and it may be his best chance to make the team," Wilker wrote. "Jahlani Tavai's future is in some doubt, and perhaps Mapu has an opportunity through his possible departure — 6'3" and 230 pounds, he has the frame for it. A position change may be the best thing for his career, and if he doesn't make the change, he could be on the move come early fall."
Mapu has been a safety/linebacker hybrid for the Pats, so it's not like the linebacker position is entirely foreign to the Sacramento State product. However, moving to the position in a full-time role would obviously change things.
Last year, Mapu played in 10 games, missing some time due to a couple of different injuries. During his time on the field, he registered 46 tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles and six passes defended while playing in 72 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps.
New England has both Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers returning at safety, and it also selected Craig Woodson on Day 3 of the draft. Throw in the fact that the Pats also signed Marcus Epps and have Jaylinn Hawkins at the position, and a change may ultimately prove best for Mapu.
