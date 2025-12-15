Patriots Sign Former Colts LB for Playoff Run

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare to move forward from their 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, they are making an adjustment to their defensive front seven.

The Pats are reportedly signing linebacker Chad Muma off the Indianapolis Colts practice squad and onto their 53-man roster, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. In a corresponding move, New England announced that it has waived linebacker Caleb Murphy.

Muma was a highly-touted defensive prospect at Wyoming, eventually becoming a two-year starter for the Cowboys. He earned second-team All-American and first-team All-MWC honors in 2021 and was also named second-team All-MWC in 2020.

The 26-year-old was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the no. 70 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.43 million contract when he was waived after camp this year, as a victim of a log jam of talent at the position. He was subsequently claimed by the Colts in late August. Indianapolis then waived Muma in early November. However, they re-signed him to the practice squad when he cleared waivers.

In 2025, Muma has appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded five total tackles. He will join fellow linebackers Harold Landry III, Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Marte Mapu, Jack Gibbens, Jahlani Tavai, K’Lavon Chaisson, Anfernee Jennings and rookies Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson on the positional depth chart.

Patriots Release Caleb Murphy as Playoffs Approach

Murphy was claimed by New England off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 20. The 25-year-old played in five games with New England and registered two special teams tackles. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2023 out of Ferris State. The 6-foot-3, 254-pounder played in three games as a rookie, primarily on special teams. He played in two games with Tennessee in 2024 before being released

Following his time with the Titans, Murphy was signed by the Chargers to the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster and played in three games. Murphy was released by the Chargers on Oct. 18. after playing in six games. Overall, he has played in 19 regular season games and has nine total tackles and 10 special teams tackles.

Despite their loss to the Bills in Week 15, the Patriots still control their fate in terms of securing the AFC East divisional title. New England’s last four contests will put them against the Baltimore Ravens (away), New York Jets (away) and Miami Dolphins. Should they defeat both the Jets and Dolphins, the Pats will bring home their first AFC East crown since 2019, by virtue of a tiebreaker with Buffalo.

With the Denver Broncos' 34-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, the Patriots' chances of securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC have notably decreased. Not only did the Broncos become the first team in the conference to secure a playoff berth, but they improved their overall record to 12-2. As their loss to the Bills puts them at 11-3, New England is now trailing Denver by a full game in the standings. The Broncos also hold the tiebreaker over New England in case the two clubs finish on the same record. New England will need to finish with a better overall record to overtake Denver to earn the top seed in the conference — along with a coveted first-round bye.

