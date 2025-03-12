Report: Patriots May Have Inside Track to All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots have been unable to make any major additions at wide receiver thus far this offseason, only agreeing to sign Mack Hollins.
Hollins is a decent ancillary option, but he won't exactly move the needle much for quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense.
The problem is that D.K. Metcalf has already been traded, and both Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin will be returning to their respective teams (Higgins may still be up in the air, but chances are, he will be back with the Cincinnati Bengals after being franchise tagged).
Could New England get shut out at wide out for the second consecutive offseason? Well, maybe not, because another star receiver is emerging as a potential candidate for the Pats: Cooper Kupp.
The Los Angeles Rams have been trying to trade Kupp, but have been unable to find any takers thanks to the fact that he has two years remaining on his contract. The Rams may ultimately cut Kupp this week if they can't find a trade for him, which opens the door for the Patriots to sign him.
And apparently, Kupp is interested in taking his talents to Foxborough, as Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald has reported that the 31-year-old is very intrigued by the possibility of playing in New England and has some connections there.
“According to a league source, Kupp is curious about the prospect of playing in New England and has shared that curiosity with some close to him,” Callahan wrote. “Kupp has personal and professional connections to Patriots, starting with ex-college teammate and fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne, who has repeatedly advocated for Kupp to come to New England on social media. The two remain friendly, sources say.”
Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this past season. Injuries have largely derailed the former Pro Bowler in recent years, as he has appeared in just 33 contests since 2022.
But the Pats are running out of options, and Kupp may be the best shot they have.
