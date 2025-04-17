Patriots Meet with Brother of NFL RB
Running back may not immediately jump off the page as a gaping hole for the New England Patriots, but there is no doubt that they could afford to add more talent in their backfield.
The tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson was very underwhelming in 2024, and head coach Mike Vrabel has even said that the Patriots are planning to add a halfback at some point in the NFL Draft.
While there has been some speculation that New England could steal Boise State star Ashton Jeanty with the fourth overall pick, it's probably more likely that the Pats will take a running back in the middle rounds, as this upcoming class is teeming with talent at the position.
There will be plenty of halfbacks available on Days 2 and 3, and the Patriots just met with one whose brother already plays running back in the NFL: Georgia Bulldogs standout Trevor Etienne.
Etienne took to social media to post a picture outside Gillette Stadium this week, indicating that he was in Foxborough to meet with the Pats. His older brother, Travis, plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The younger Etienne just completed a 2024 campaign in which he registered 609 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry. He missed a few games due to a rib injury, so his season was somewhat abbreviated.
Etienne began his collegiate career at Florida in 2022, spending a couple of years with the Gators before transferring to Georgia after 2023. He rattled off 1,472 yards and 14 scores on 5.9 yards per attempt in 24 games at Gainesville.
The 20-year-old is projected to be selected in the fifth or sixth round of the draft, where it would absolutely make sense for the Patriots to take another running back.
