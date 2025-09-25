Patriots HC Addresses Receiver Concerns
The New England Patriots have a talented wide receiver group, but the players haven't been the most consistent over the course of the season.
The team has shown flashes, but are still struggling to get into a rhythm over the first three weeks. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the position group, confirming that he thinks the team needs to keep on keeping on.
"I just think keep doing what they've been doing. There's opportunities, and we just have to be able to find them when things are there. Again, make the plays that you're supposed to make. You can see that there's opportunities, whether that's an in-cut by Kayshon [Boutte] on the third-and-long, or inward-breaking routes by [Stefon] Diggs, those are all positive things. Again, you can track stats, we can track wins or separation, man coverage and match," Vrabel said.
"... When the opportunities are there, just continue to make them. Then, how well they play with the football or without the football. I think I saw a good example of Digg-Z [Stefon Diggs] there, helping Rhamondre, spring him for a big play. Something that didn't happen in Miami, and was able to come back, adjust, take the coaching points and get the look exactly how he needed it. Helped him spring for an explosive gain."
"Those are all positive things, and I know as receivers, they want to catch touchdowns, they want to catch the ball, but we've just got to continue to spread the ball around and take the football where it's supposed to go when it's supposed to go there, in timing, rhythm and ball placement."
The Patriots receivers are figuring things out with second-year quarterback Drake Maye and it is a process that takes some reps in order to get completely right. That being said, it's getting to that point in the season where progress needs to be seen.
The Patriots have the chance to make some noise this season, but they won't if they let things slip away from them in September.
The Patriots will have a chance to showcase some growth in Week 4 when the Carolina Panthers come to town.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!