Patriots 3-Round Mock Draft: Adding Offensive Weapons

The New England Patriots unlocked Drake Maye's potential last season en route to the Super Bowl.

But 2026 is going to look much different in New England than the year prior, with Maye's top wideout, Stefon Diggs, out of the picture and some changes across the board after free agency. When the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around at the end of April, the Patriots will need to capitalize on their young quaurterback's success and surround him with offensive talent to continue winning.

The Patriots find themselves in a familiar position in the first round, picking in one of the latest slots. Following the first night, barring a trade, they'll have two selections on day two -- one in the second round and one in the third. Here's a three-round mock draft for New England, addressing some of the team's biggest needs heading into the summer.

1st Round, 31st Overall: Cashius Howell, DE (Texas A&M)

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This edge rusher class is deep beyond belief, with up to nine player potentially being first-round quality. Howell is one of them, a big-bodied rusher that can get after the quarterback with speed. The Patriots lost K'Lavon Chaisson to the Washington Commanders, and released Anfernee Jennings after six seasons.

There's a need for a productive defensive end in this defense, and Howell would fit in perfectly for head coach Mike Vrabel from the second he steps into the facility.

2nd Round, 63rd Overall: Elijah Sarratt, WR (Indiana)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Diggs (who led the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards a season ago) was released and there's a hole in the wide receiver room. Yes, the team signed Romeo Doubs to a major four-year contract, but Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins are all entering contract seasons.

Adding Sarratt -- Fernando Mendoza's top target at Indiana -- could help the room get younger. He's not a finesse route runner, but his ability to win one-on-one matches and get after the ball makes him an appealing addition in the red zone.

3rd Round, 95th Overall: Oscar Delp, TE (Georgia)

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) scores a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter Henry is entering the final year of his contract and newly-signed backup Julian Hill doesn't have a single touchdown in his young career so far. Delp brings a little bit of both elements to the table, excelling as a blocker on the line of scrimmage, as well as being a weapon with the ball in his hands.

While his statistics at Georgia (20 receptions, 261 receiving yards, one touchdown) didn't wow anyone, he'll be one of the top tight ends off the board. The former lacrosse player -- it's a shame Bill Belichick isn't here to draft him -- could be a great chess piece for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense in year one.

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