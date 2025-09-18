Patriots Excited for Potential Christian Gonzalez Return
Seven weeks after injuring his hamstring, cornerback Christian Gonzalez has finally returned to practice.
It couldn't have come at a better time for the New England Patriots, as they are looking to build on their momentum from the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. The news surrounding Gonzalez became official mid-week. It was then Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that the cornerback is ready to return to the practice fields and potentially in New England’s Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.
One of the best cornerbacks among the NFL and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2024, Gonzalez entered his third training camp as New England’s undisputed No. 1 cornerback. His previously mentioned injury occurred during the team’s first full-pads practice of the summer in late July after getting banged up during an 11-on-11 drill.
During Gonzalez’s absence, the Patriots primarily shifted to a mix of Alex Austin and Marcus Jones to help fill the starter role opposite Carlton Davis. And while those guys helped the Patriots achieve their current 1-1 record, it seems like everyone is excited to have Gonzalez back in action.
“It’s very exciting,” said safety Jaylinn Hawkins. “We all know Gonzo is shutdown, a playmaker. He’s another playmaker on the team. It’s hella exciting. I know he’s really excited to be back. Nobody wants to miss games or be hurt or be injured. I’m excited. My dawg’s back. We’re going to go out there and rock out.”
In 2024, the Oregon alum tallied 59 total tackles across 16 games played.
Gonzalez's non-contact injury was sustained while he watched matched up against wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs is another player on the Patriots' roster who said the team will be better when they have Gonzalez back and available.
“Obviously, Zo is one of our stars, especially from that cornerback position,” Diggs said. “I feel like he plays a key role on our defense, and he’s definitely one of the captains on this team. … From a personal view, we’d be super excited to have him back. Hell of a player.”
Gonzalez was originally selected No. 17 overall by New England in 2023. And sure — nobody can deny that the more players available, the better. But the others players on the Patriots own roster have said that having Gonzalez specifically available can only better the franchise.
“It’s going to help our team and our defense, for sure,” Carlton Davis said. “It could make my job easier because we’re going to be getting off the field more and celebrate more when he makes plays. It should be fun. I’m excited for it.”
