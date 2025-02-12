Patriots Voted Best Offseason Coaching Hire
Mike Vrabel was a clear-cut coaching candidate for the New England Patriots' job once they made the decision to fire former head coach Jerod Mayo.
Even before the season ended and Mayo was fired, the rumors connecting Vrabel and the Patriots were swirling aggressively. After a short coaching search, Robert Kraft landed on Vrabel to lead his team forward.
Simply making the coaching change and bringing Vrabel onboard has brought excitement to the fan base. He is exactly who the fans wanted as head coach and they got their wish.
Now, Vrabel has a tough task ahead of him. He will need to figure out how to build New England back into a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic released a new piece about the best head coaching hires of the offseason. The Athletic polled 10 NFL personnel executives and found out who they thought was the best hire.
Vrabel ended up receiving the top ranking. He was given 48 points from the executives, while Ben Johnson with the Chicago Bears and Pete Carroll with the Las Vegas Raiders were tied for second with 33 points apiece.
Obviously, Vrabel is widely respected around the league. He is expected to be the right guy to get the Patriots back on track.
His track record speaks for itself. During his tenure as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel consistently led his team to winning. He never won a Super Bowl, but he had the Titans playing at a better level than they had in awhile.
With New England, he has a lot of talent to work with already on the roster. The Patriots also have the most projected cap space in the NFL heading into the offseason and great draft capital to work with.
Don't be surprised if New England takes a huge step forward from 2024 to 2025. If they make the right offseason moves, the rebuild could get sped up dramatically.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!