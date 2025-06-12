Patriots HC Open To Making Splash Trade
The New England Patriots have begun mandatory mini-camp, which serves as an unofficial end to the offseason with players being required to report for the first time of the new league year. New England has a ton of potential under new head coach Mike Vrabel to be a team that goes from worst in their division to earning a playoff berth in 2025.
With that said, the Patriots may need to get aggressive in getting another top-notch pass-catcher. When asked about the possibility of doing so, Vrabel was very candid.
“I think that we have to," Vrabel said. "It would go for the ability to acquire good players, good people that feel like they can help us at any position. I don't know what those situations are throughout the league, but I'm all for trying to make the roster better any chance that we can.”
A recent report from The Athletic noted that the Patriots were one of four teams seriously interested in signing Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, and were one of two teams leading the way in terms of pursuing the veteran wideout along with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And while the Patriots signed Diggs, a receiver north of 30 coming off an ACL injury comes with a lot of uncertainty.
With several potential receivers on the market, the Patriots should be active. Terry McLaurin is currently in a contract dispute with the Washington Commanders. And while it's expected that the two sides will reach an agreement, the Patriots should still make a call inquiring about the star receiver. The Green Bay Packers already had a horde of receivers, and then they drafted two more. New England could explore a trade for Romeo Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks.
Whomever the Patriots pursue, they should acquire someone. Outside of Diggs, the receiving corps is filled with unproven talent. Giving Maye a true star to complement Diggs, who while talented is a huge question mark, would do a lot for an offense that has already shown urgency to add to their skill position group.
