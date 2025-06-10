Patriots' Mike Vrabel Shares First Thoughts on Stefon Diggs
Despite some early turbulence for Stefon Diggs at the start of his New England Patriots tenure, the team's offseason addition has been in the building for OTAs over the past week and is now getting some work in with his new crew during their summer minicamp.
So, while it may be early, it still begs the question: how has Diggs looked during his first few reps with New England?
When asking Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, Diggs seems to be off to a strong start. While his offseason rehab prevents him from being a full-go in OTAs and certain drills, he's still made a solid impression in his opportunities.
"Good. He's trying to figure out where everything is and what his role is and making sure that as we add those situations – the third down, the no-huddle and red zone – that he's staying up on it, working hard in his rehab. Certain drills he can be out there and there's certain drills that he won't be, but I think he's engaged and I like his energy."
Diggs is still getting back to full speed following his ACL tear from the middle of last year with the Texans, but has shown major strides in his recovery since, and looks to be on track for an early return next season, if not good to go for Week One.
It's some positive news for Diggs, who seems to be in much better shape within the walls of the Patriots' building compared to last week and his recent viral yacht situation, even among some chatter of a potential cut. But now, the talk on that front has gone pretty much silent.
During his last season with the Texans, the four-time Pro Bowler put together eight games with 47 receptions and 496 yards, along with three touchdowns, and will look to get back to full health for the 2025 season for a bounce-back, healthy first year in New England.
If he's able to return to a similar pre-injury form within his new role with the Patriots, the acquisition of Diggs could end up paying major dividends for this offense in due time, especially for the development of a young quarterback like Drake Maye.
