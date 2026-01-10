Mike Vrabel Looks Back on Playoff Debut vs. Patriots

Mike Vrabel certainly made his name known with major plays in the postseason. Now as the head man of the New England Patriots preparing for his first playoff game as his former team's coach, he can offer some wisdom for players making their postseason debuts.

And there's plenty. 34 players of the Patriots' 53-man roster haven't suited up for the team in a playoff game before, and only five of the remaining 19 were in New England when they played.

So to quell any nerves, did Vrabel pass along any messages from his playoff debut? Not exactly, he told reporters.

Vrabel Made A Major Play To End New England's Chances In 1997

"No. I mean, honestly, I was a rookie," Vrabel said at his final weekly media availibility before the team played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. "We had a good team in Pittsburgh. I guess the only thing I would tell you from that is that we went to the AFC Championship game my rookie year, and then my next three years in Pittsburgh, we didn't make the playoffs. And so, I remind you not to take things for granted, and that it's not like that every year in the National Football League."

Vrabel's first season -- 1997 with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- resulted in a home playoff victory over the Patriots. Coming off of a Super Bowl appearance, the Patriots were 00-0 and hoping to emerge victorious on the road over Vrabel's Steelers. It didn't happen, as they were held to just two field goals and the Steelers advanced in the postseason.

Jan 3, 1998; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 1997 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Three Rivers Stadium. The Steelers defeated the Patriots 7-6. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

In what became the game-clinching play, the rookie Vrabel came across the line and stripped Patriots Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Bledsoe to seal the 7-6 victory.

But that was a long time ago, and Vrabel knows it. He's just preparing for this year's team and how they can make some plays to advance in their own right.

"Everybody Just Has To Be A Little Bit Better In The Details"

"Just need everybody at their best on Sunday at 8:15," he said. "That's what the challenge is, to prepare and then obviously enjoy, continue to enjoy what we do in preparation and the execution. But everybody just has to be a little bit better in the details and focused on things in their job."

As for what Vrabel remembers about his strip-sack, he took a jab at his former teammate.

"I do remember the play, yep," Vrabel said. "Poor ball security from Drew."

