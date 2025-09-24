Mike Vrabel Reveals Plan for Patriots' Star Defender's Return
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots attempt to turn the page from their bitter Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they remain optimistic that their star defensive back may return in time for their Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
Second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez, without whom the Patriots defensive backfield has notably struggled, will see an increase in on-field duties this week at practice. Ultimately, the Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is hopeful that Gonzalez will make his season debut this weekend at Gillette Stadium.
“That’s the plan,” Vrabel said. “We’re going to ramp him up this week in hopes that he plays [in Week 4] against the Panthers. We’re excited about his efforts and willingness to work hard [last week]…
Gonzalez practiced for three straight days in preparation for last week’s game against the Steelers. Having been absent from all on-field action since suffering a hamstring injury on July 28, the Pats’ top corner was spotted taking part in open-field tackling drills throughout the week — an area in which the team has struggled throughout the first two weeks of the season. Gonzalez’s presence on the field appeared to indicate that his hamstring is responding well to the limited action he is currently seeing on the practice fields.
In fact, anticipation within Pats Nation reached a fever pitch when Gonzalez was initially listed as “questionable” on last week’s final injury and practice participation report. Unfortunately, he was downgraded to “out” less than 24 hours removed from the report’s release — a decision which Vrabel confirmed was his to make.
“I made a decision at the end of the week that we needed a little bit more time,” Vrabel said when asked about Gonzalez’s fate heading into Week 3.
Gonzalez originally injured his hamstring while attempting to cover receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route when he began favoring his left leg. He walked carefully, under his own power, to the medical shed adjacent to the practice fields where he was attended to by members of the Patriots’ training staff, and did not return to practice after his departure.
After being selected No. 17 overall by New England in 2023, the 6’1” 205-pound cornerback was off to a stellar start to his pro career — earning defensive rookie of the month honors for September. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short after jamming his shoulder in a tackle attempt. He ultimately suffered a torn shoulder labrum, for which he underwent offseason surgery to repair. Gonzalez’s injury history likely played a role in his choosing to incorporate Pilates into his conditioning program this season.
Gonzalez returned to the field in 2024 determined to emerge as one of the league’s top defensive backs. He finished the season with 59 combined tackles (50 solo), 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in 16 games and 16 starts. For his efforts, Gonzalez earned second-team All-Pro honors in essentially his first full season on the NFL.
In spite of his absence from the field, Gonzalez has been doing his due diligence by working out with other Patriots injured players. He has also been a fixture on the sidelines, observing and conferring with his coaches and teammates. Still, Vrabel was quick to remind everyone that there is little-to-no substitute for on-field, practical training — though he did acknowledge Gonzalez’s efforts and diligence while attempting to get back into game shape.
Whether Gonzalez’s increased workload will eventually lead to his on-field return is still a matter of conjecture. However, he is expected to participate in the team’s first Week 4 practice on the field adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
