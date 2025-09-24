Patriots Star CB Limited in First Practice of Panthers Week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.
Although the Pats enjoyed a respectable level of attendance at practice, they listed nine players in total as they prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 28 at Gillette Stadium.
Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 3 matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB K'Lavon Chaisson, Knee
G Jared Wilson, Ankle / Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related / Other
CB Christian Gonzalez, Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Carlton Davis III, Achilles
TE Hunter Henry, Knee
WR Mack Hollins, Hand
LB Anfernee Jennings, Hamstring
LB Marte Mapu, Neck
What It Means for the Patriots:
Prior to taking the field for their first practice of Week 4, both head coach Mike Vrabel and Gonzalez himself. Vrabel confirmed that Gonzalez will see an increase in on-field duties this week at practice. Ultimately, both the Pats and their top cornerback remain hopeful that the enhancements to his workload will allow Gonzalez to make his season debut this weekend at Gillette Stadium.
Whether Gonzalez’s increased workload will eventually lead to his on-field return is still a matter of conjecture. However, it is inescapably certain that the team will benefit from his presence. The Patriots have allowed 22.7 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL in that department. Their pass defense has suffered mightily, ranking 29th by the opponent-and-situation-adjusted metric DVOA, 28th by EPA (Expected Points Added) and bottom-5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.
Chiasson has been among the Patriots most productive defenders throught the first three games of the season. The 2020 first-round pick has compile seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two run-stuffs thus far in 2025. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not in any given game. If he continues to remain absent, the Pats face the potential of filling a notable void in their front seven.
As their starting left guard, Wilson has aligned on every snap taken by the Patriots on offense this season. Known for his athleticism and versatility, the Georgia rookie has already provided a boost to a beleaguered Pats offensive line in desperate need of both. Still, Wilson was seen limping at times during the Pats’ Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend. He will be worth monitoring throughout the week as he works through ankle and knee injuries.
The Carolina Panthers listed seven non-participants for their first practice of the week, including 2024 first-round draft selection Xavier Legette and rookie Tetairoa McMillan, who was selected by the Panthers with the eight overall pick in April’s draft.
Here is Carolina’s full report:
CAROLINA PANTHERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Pat Jones II, Hamstring
WR Xavier Legette, Hamstring
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Calf
WR Hunter Renfrow, Not Injury Related / Personal
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ankle
DT Turk Wharton, Hamstring
OLB D.J. Wonnum, Hip
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rico Dowdle, Not Injury Related / Rest
CB Jaycee Horn, Not Injury Related / Rest
T Taylor Moton, Not Injury Related / Rest
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
