Patriots' Mike Vrabel Ready For Challenge From Browns Rookies
Throughout the 2025 draft process, the New England Patriots had done enough pre-draft scouting to feel confident to take Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round.
Does that mean the team also spent that same amount of time looking into Quinshon Judkins, Henderson’s running mate in the Buckeyes backfield and now one of the Cleveland Browns’ brightest young stars?
When asked that question ahead of the team’s matchup this week, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel — who also has ties to Ohio State after spending his college career there — said that what Judkins has done at the NFL level is the only thing that matters.
“Well, I think the only thing that matters is what we've seen of him as a pro,” Vrabel said. “Physical runner, good vision, runs hard, breaks a lot of tackles and he's really doing a good job for him.”
The Patriots Need To Be Prepared To Stop This OSU Running Back
At the pro level, Judkins has been just as advertised. After missing most of the summer with off-the-field legal issues, the compact runner has rushed his way to 467 yards and has found the end zone a team-high five times. It’s a stark contrast to Henderson, who’s scored just once as a Patriot and is finding it tough to get onto the field behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson.
So while Vrabel was complimentary toward the OSU alum, he also spoke highly of Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was taken with the fifth overall selection out of Michigan.
“Disruptive young player, very athletic, very good scheme fit for them, doesn't stay blocked long, really active, good flexibility, good athleticism for a guy that size,” Vrabel said. “Being that big, and being able to be athletic, move and stay on your feet. He does a nice job of not staying blocked very long.”
Is The Patriots' OL Up To The Task?
Graham — who’s still searching for his first full sack as a pro — hasn’t lit the stat sheet up in Cleveland, but should provide challenges to the Patriots offensive line that’s struggled at times in 2025 (rookie left guard Jared Wilson was credited with three sacks allowed in the team’s 31-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans last week).
As for Judkins, he will look to crack through what’s been a historic stretch of run defense for New England. Through the team’s first seven weeks of the season, the Patriots haven’t allowed a running back to surpass more than 50 yards on the ground. It’s the first time that’s happened in their long franchise history, dating back to their AFL days in the 1960s.
“I think it’s multifaceted,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said this week. “I think they have good players, they have a good scheme, they line up in different fronts from different personnel groupings. I think they’re really good in their line movement, their run stunts, they have guys that tackle well.”
