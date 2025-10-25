Patriots Coaches Have High Praise for Caleb Murphy
Ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline across the NFL, the New England Patriots have the opportunity to improve their roster in a number of areas, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Earlier in the week, however, the team dipped into the waiver pool, claiming outside linebacker Caleb Murphy off of waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. The recently-released Murphy has familiarity with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, as the former Division II star spent his rookie season with Vrabel as a Tennessee Titan.
The Patriots Claimed One Of College Football's Greatest Defenders
Through his first few NFL seasons, Murphy hasn’t put together jaw-dropping numbers as an edge rusher. In just 14 career games, the former Ferris State star has recorded just half a sack to go with his 17 total tackles.
That wasn’t a factor in why the Patriots decided to take a chance on Murphy, and Vrabel explained what the team was impressed with from the young defender.
"He was a very productive college player,” Vrabel said this week. “He’s improved his fourth down ability and has experience there.”
“Productive college player” would be putting it mildly. Murphy set a new NCAA single-season sack record as a senior, totaling 25.5 sacks in his final year in college. Though he went undrafted in 2023, his new position coach sees glimmers of opportunities for the newest New England player.
Murphy's Position Coach Has High Hopes
"I flicked on his stuff the other night that he’s played reps. I can tell he’s a smart player,” outside linebackers coach Mike Smith told reporters this week. “His football IQ — he’s always in the right place. He’s got a nice little cross chop that I saw on film and a couple times out here. Picks up things quickly. You know, it’s tough coming right in and learning a whole package and you got five or six different personnel packages and finding a spot for him. But just notice how quickly he picks it up.”
The acquisition of Murphy comes as the Patriots’ front seven has both plenty of positive and negative outlooks heading into the regular season’s stretch run. The interior pairing of Christian Barmore and Milton Williams has dominated offensive lines seven games into the year, but health issues for Keion White and a possible trade of Anfernee Jennings could open up the door for Murphy — should he be active for the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
