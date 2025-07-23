Patriots' Mike Vrabel Unloads on Reporter
When the New England Patriots hired Mike Vrabel to be their head coach, they knew they were getting a no-nonsense leader who wouldn't tolerate any shenanigans. And no one is safe from his wrath; not even reporters.
On the Patriots' first day of training camp on Tuesday, Vrabel was in a press conference when a media member asked him a question that had already been brought up previously. Clearly, Vrabel was in no mood to repeat himself.
“I mean, whether you were in a coma when I answered Tom’s question, or typing on your phone, or tweeting, I don’t know,” Vrabel said. “But I spent five minutes answering that question, and I could go back through it, but I’d rather not.”
The interaction is not exactly a great look for the reporter, who hopefully will take greater care pitching questions to Vrabel moving forward.
Vrabel spent six years as Tennessee Titans head coach from 2018 through 2023, leading the Titans to three playoff appearances, a couple of AFC South division titles and a trip to the AFC Championship Game. So, he clearly has experienced some success as a coach.
Of course, New England fans much more know Vrabel from his eight-year run as a linebacker with the Pats from 2001 through 2008, where he helped the team capture three Super Bowl championships while also making a Pro Bowl and earning a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2007.
Vrabel played 14 years in the NFL overall, beginning his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1997 and ending it with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010.
The Patriots are coming off of back-to-back four-win campaigns, but they revamped their roster over the last several months and are expecting much better results in 2025.
