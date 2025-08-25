Patriots DT Taking Advantage Before Regular Season
Milton Williams is ready for real football to start.
Speaking to reporters after the New England Patriots' practice Sunday afternoon, the free agent defensive tackle talked about how his mindset changes once the calendar flips to September, especially with his $104 million mega-contract hanging over his head too.
“My mindset is not too much different,” Williams said. “Of course I know the expectations that I have for myself, and people have for me, I just try to stay even-keeled on a lot of that stuff, and just staying consistent, and doing what they ask me to do ... there’s more plays, more snaps, but more opportunity for production to help the team win. I’ve always been somebody out there that’s been out there trying to get production. With this opportunity, I’m definitely looking forward to it and taking advantage of every snap, trying to lead us to victory.”
For the former Philadelphia Eagles star, the contract is what brought Williams into town. In between the lines, his ability to clog rushing lanes and get after the passer will be a godsend for aa Patriots defense who's struggled in that department in years past.
Williams — along with Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga and Joshua Farmer — are in the middle of the defensive line. They all know that Week 1 is in near future.
“It’s coming quick,” Williams said. “And I’m ready. I’m ready for it ... guys know their time is coming. Somebody else is going to be coming in here. It’s our house, we gotta protect it.”
During the first four seasons of his career, the Louisiana Tech product played in 67 games for the Super Bowl champions and registered 11.5 sacks to go with his 132 total tackles. The expectations that New England has for their star defensive lineman is evident.
But the noise? Williams is well aware of the atmosphere that Patriots fans inside Gillette Stadium can generate. For him, he's focused on blocking it out and channeling his energy to the offensive line.
“You’re going to see it. It’s going to be everywhere,” Williams said. “You just gotta make sure you’re focused on play in, play out, did I win my matchup, am I where I’m supposed to be, did I affect the play? If I didn’t, how can affect the next one? It’s just constantly building and building and getting better every day.”
As for the large sum of money he's owed, Williams doesn't feel much pressure over his head.
“You know it’s there,” Williams said in July, according to Kayla Burton of NBC Sports Boston. “When they invest that much into you, the good, the bad, you gonna hear it all day, every day.”
