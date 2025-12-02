Patriots DB Marcus Jones Wows With Another Touchdown

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is at it again in the return game.

Jones took a punt 94 yards to the house to get the Pats in the end zone for the first time against the New York Giants. Here's a look at the play:

MARCUS JONES 94 YARD PUNT RETURN TOUCHDOWNpic.twitter.com/b5E8iw8NSt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 2, 2025

Marcus Jones Extends Patriots Lead vs. Giants

Jones went untouched for the first half of his run, getting past punter Jamie Gillan by evading a tackle by the Patriots' 45-yard line. One Giants defender tried to grab his ankle in New York territory, but it wasn't enough as Jones glided to the end zone for the Patriots' second score of the evening.

For Jones, it's his second straight game with a touchdown after picking off Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco a week ago. Patriots cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton spoke about how strong Jones has been this season and throughout his career.

“He just is consistent. He’s a model of consistency,” Hamilton said earlier this week.

“The way he takes care of his body, the way he takes care of his routine, the way he takes care of his schedule, the way he takes care of his off-the-field life. Everything that he does is with a purpose. Everything that he does is with a plan, and everything that he does is he gives his all to it. I’ve got a high amount of respect for that.”

It's Jones' third total touchdown of the season. He also had a punt return for a touchdown back in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Back in October, Jones signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension and it's clear that is paying off for the Patriots.

"I think he embodies everything that we’re looking for here in a player, in a teammate, on the field, in the community," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this season. "Something that we were excited about doing and glad that he wanted to get that done and be with us moving forward.”

If Jones continues to play at this high of a level on defense and special teams, the Patriots will have a great chance to compete for a lot more than a home win in December. It's plays like these that the Patriots need in order to go from a pretender to a true contender in a wide open AFC that could be up for grabs if New England executes in all three phases.

