Patriots Must Pursue Star Defender After Shocking Release
The New England Patriots are in clear need of significant help along their front seven, as they amassed just 28 sacks this past season. That ranked last in the NFL.
Fortunately, the Patriots are loaded with cap room and can afford to sink some money into the free-agent market, and a terrific option just because available for them: Harold Landry.
The Tennessee Titans have decided to release Landry after failing to find a trade for him, which doesn't come as a huge surprise given that the star edge rusher still had two years remaining on his deal with $24 million cap hits in both seasons.
But now, Landry's contract is a fresh slate, and any team can sign him to a short-term deal. New England should absolutely jump in and try to make something happen here.
Landry is still just 28 years old and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 71 tackles, nine sacks and four passes defended.
The Boston College product has quietly been one of the league's most effective pass rushers since 2021, when he racked up 75 tackles and 12 sacks en route to his lone Pro Bowl appearance.
A torn ACL knocked Landry out for all of 2022, but he returned to tally 70 stops and 10.5 sacks in a very impressive 2023 campaign.
There really is no reason not for the Pats to pursue Landry, as he has proven that he has recovered just fine from the injury. And again, he is far from old.
Of course, the Patriots will have to determine the cost, and it's also possible that Landry would prefer to sign with a contender. If that's the case, New England may be out of luck.
But the Pats should still make sure they explore the possibility of bringing Landry into the fold.
