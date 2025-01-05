Patriots Named Landing Spot for 49ers LB
The New England Patriots have a lot of areas that they need to improve this offseason. On both sides of the football, there are very clear needs that need to be addressed.
Obviously, the most talked about position of need is wide receiver. Drake Maye needs a No. 1 target and it seems very likely that the Patriots will do their best to accomodate him.
While the offense is talked about as the biggest need, New England has not been good defensively this season.
Focusing on improving the defense would be a wise decision for the Patriots as well. They could use some help in the secondary, the pass rush, and at linebacker.
With that in mind, one intriguing linebacker has been named as a possible fit for New England.
Jack Aaron of LWOSports has suggested that San Francisco 49ers' impending free agent linebacker Dre Greenlaw could be a potential target for the Patriots.
Granted, it's just an idea, but the suggestion actually does make sense.
Greenlaw would be able to come in and immediately be the vocal leader that New England needs. He has experience playing on a high level team and could bring that mentality to the Patriots.
During the 2024 NFL season thus far in his return from the torn Achilles that he suffered last season in the Super Bowl, Greenlaw played in just two games. He racked up nine total tackles.
There are clear concerns about whether or not he can return to the player that he was before the injury. However, he has had some rest for his body and if the Achilles gets back to full health he could be a very big addition.
Back in 2023 in 16 games, Greenlaw showed off what he's capable of bringing to the field. He totaled 120 tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks and four defended passes.
He is a tackling machine, which is an area that New England struggled.
All of that being said, this would be a risky addition. There is no guarantee that Greenlaw will be able to come back to full strength and ability following his Achilles injury.
If the Patriots are comfortable taking a risk, they might be able to sign Greenlaw for a bargain deal. A healthy version of the talented linebacker would bring a huge boost to the New England defense.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!