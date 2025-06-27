Patriots Named One Of NFL's Most Boring Teams
The New England Patriots have been one of the most active teams in the NFL this offseason. They added several star defenders via free agency, signing Super Bowl hero Milton Williams, star cornerback Carlton Davis, and veteran edge rusher Harold Landry. Offensively, former All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs was added in the second wave of free agency, and New England went very offense-heavy in the early portions of the draft. Their first pick was used on LSU left tackle Will Campbell, and they took Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams on Day Two.
Despite all of these new additions, as well as a new coaching staff led by Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today ranked the Patriots No. 25 in the most fun to watch teams power rankings.
"Maybe this seems high for a group that seemingly couldn't muster a reason for fans outside of the Northeast to tune in last season," Middlehurst-Schwartz writes. "But it's probably time to buy low on Drake Maye, at least from this perspective. The No. 3 overall pick in 2024 navigated his trying rookie season with aplomb, and his scintillating playmaking skills should shine through more often now that he's equipped with better support."
If anything, the Patriots are one of the more fun teams entering the 2025 season. A second-year quarterback in Drake Maye, who made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2024, now has more weapons on offense to distribute the ball to. On top of that, Vrabel is a proven winner running the show with a defense that features several star additions. Plus, the Kansas City Chiefs ranked No. 5 in the rankings - the Chiefs are not fun. They may be very good, but the current iteration of the Chiefs is violently boring. While the Patriots may not be the Commanders or the Bengals, but they should be much higher.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!