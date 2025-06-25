Patriots First-Round Pick Labeled Major Question Mark
The New England Patriots made it a clear point of importance to ensure the protection of second-year rising star quarterback Drake Maye. The North Carolina product was sacked 34 times in 13 games in 2024. Maye was also pressured 158 times, per PFF. To keep him more upright and protected, the Patriots signed free agent right tackle Morgan Moses from the New York Jets and drafted LSU left tackle Will Campbell.
Campbell was the focus of PFF's biggest question regarding the Patriots, as they were urged to figure out his perfect spot on the offensive line.
"I am a believer in Will Campbell at offensive tackle, but a contingency plan should be in place if he does not pan out at the position, following months of debate about whether he belongs on the interior due to his arm length," Trevor Sikkema writes. "With Drake Maye on a rookie contract, the Patriots need to waste as little time as possible building the team around him, especially on the offensive line. They might need to be prepared to address tackle early again if Campbell looks like he’s best at guard in the NFL."
Campbell was one of the highest-graded tackles int he nation in 2024, according to PFF., and was rated as the top tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Campbell was also the No. 6 player on PFF's big board ahead of the draft.
"Campbell is an offensive lineman's offensive lineman," Sikkema wrote ahead of the draft. "He approaches the position with excellent respect for what it takes to e great in the trenches: fundamentals, IQ and competitive toughness. His length and flexibility limitations might push him inside in the NFL, but this is a starting-caliber player at all five spots on the line."
So even if Campbell's rookie year features some ups and downs at left tackle, Patriots fans shouldn't panic too much. This is a talented guy who will carve out a long-term starting spot, regardless of position.
