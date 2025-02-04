Patriots Named Top Contender for Cooper Kupp Trade
The New England Patriots can add a new potential wide receiver target to their list of names. It has now been announced that the Los Angeles Rams will immediately start looking to trade Cooper Kupp.
Kupp has been connected on multiple occasions to the Patriots over the last month. With New England needing to bring in a No. 1 weapon for young quarterback Drake Maye, Kupp could be of interest.
Over the last few years, Kupp has had trouble staying on the field. He played in 12 games in 2024, 12 games in 2023, and just nine games in 2022. His last full season was back in 2021.
At 31 years old, that could be viewed as a concerning track record. However, it's also possible that Kupp just needs a change of scenery.
Could the Patriots end up becoming a top trade destination for Kupp this offseason?
Mike J. Asti of Yardbarker certainly thinks so. He has named New England as one of the top potential trade destinations for Kupp.
"Many have compared Kupp to former Patriots greats Julian Edelman and Wes Welker, making New England an interesting option," Asti wrote. "The Patriots believe they have their quarterback of the future, but they need to provide him with more weapons at his disposal. Who better to help Drake Maye take this game to the next level than a reliable veteran receiver like Kupp? "
Bringing Kupp onboard could be exactly the move that the Patriots need. Throughout his career, he has been one of the best possession wide receivers in the NFL.
Back in the 2021 season when he played all 17 games, Kupp caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. It might be unreasonable to expect him to get back to that level of play, but he's very capable of putting up much bigger production than he has had the last few years.
During the 2024 season with the Rams, Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six games in the 12 games he played.
Even though there are concerns about Kupp falling off, he is still confident in his own ability. If he can stay healthy, Kupp should still be able to get back to dominating and being a go-to wide receiver.
Don't be surprised if New England ends up being one of the teams interested in trading for him.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!