Patriots Nearly Traded For Titans DB
The New England Patriots are staying put with their roster for now, but that doesn't mean they are totally satisfied.
According to FOX Sports reporter Jordan Schultz, the Patriots inquired about a possible trade for Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Brownlee was traded by the Titans to the AFC East rival New York Jets in a pick swap earlier this week, shaking things up in the conference. News of the trade inquiry brings questions towards how the Pats feel about their cornerback depth.
The Patriots have their No. 1 cornerback in Christian Gonzalez, but he has yet to make his 2025 debut as he deals with a hamstring injury he suffered back in training camp. Gonzalez's injury is possibly part of the reason why the Pats were seeking additional cornerback help.
That being said, Brownlee wouldn't have been able to help much immediately because he is dealing with an ankle injury of his own that held him out of Tennessee's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. He could return soon for the Jets, but it remains to be seen when that will take place.
With Gonzalez out, Marcus Jones has been filling in as the top cornerback for the Pats along with Carlton Davis. Jones and Davis have done their best to carry the load, but there is still a lot of heavy lifting needed to take place.
Charles Woods and Alex Austin are the only other cornerbacks on the roster. The latter has seen a considerable amount of action, but Woods is mainly seen on special teams.
Four cornerbacks on a roster isn't a lot, so adding Brownlee would have made sense for the Pats. Unfortunately, it appears the Patriots didn't offer enough for the Titans or the team just went with the Jets' offer instead.
The interest in Brownlee could suggest one or two things. It could result in an extended absence for Gonzalez, but the most likely thing it reveals is the team's interest in adding another cornerback, so people should keep an eye out on the waiver wire or trade market over the next few weeks.
