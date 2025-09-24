Fans React to Patriots' Shocking Practice Reveal
On the heels of a loss that has dropped the New England Patriots’ home record since 2020 to a saddening 16-28 and 3-16 since the start of 2023, it has now been revealed that the Patriots have not practiced in full pads since the start of the regular season.
The revelation came on social media during Week 4 of the NFL season. However, this has been something that new head coach Mike Vrabel has actually mentioned this in a previous presser from last week, revealing the Patriots only intentional miss out on wearing thigh pads in practices. But still, practicing in full gear on occasion does allow players to have that game-mentality and sees them equipped just as they would be live on NFL game days.
For those unaware — a helmet weighs anywhere between 4.25 and 4.75 pounds, shoulder pads are four to five pounds, a game jersey is about one pound in addition to the pants, and players might wear about a pound of additional pads.
But this particular revelation has caused fans to split on the matter of practice gear. Some NFL fans say there’s essentially no difference between uppers-only pads and full pads. However, others say the decision provides an answer as to why there have been so many missed tackles and the ever-present issue of ball security.
"Based on Sunday’s game, I’m not even sure if they’ve been practicing with a ball. Seemed like a foreign object to them," said one Patriots fan on X.
"It’s just not thigh pads. It’s essentially full pads. MV talked about it at his press conference last week," one fan said, implying the latest news was no big deal.
Recent ball security issues were actually on full display in the most recent 21-14 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled twice, including one to end New England's first possession and set up the Steelers' opening score. He fumbled once again at the goal line early in the second half, and teammate Antonio Gibson also fumbled later in the third quarter to give momentum back to the Steelers.
"Makes sense why no one can hold onto the ball after contact," said one NFL watcher.
"Yeah, this is a rare time I agree with Vrabel. Full pads/live tackling in practice during the season is stupid," another fan said.
With fans split on the matter and the issue being brought forward to the public surrounding the New England practice gear, it seems like its a given that either something surrounding practice attire changes or they have Vrabel address more of his reasonings with the public.
