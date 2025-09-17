Patriots HC Reveals Christian Gonzalez Status
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots defensive backfield will be getting some much needed reinforcement just in time for their first practice of Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed, just prior to practice, that cornerback Christian Gonzalez is not only set to return to the practice fields, but also that his status for New England’s Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium is in play.
“I would expect him to do some stuff at practice,” Vrabel said when asked about Gonzalez.
When asked if it’s possible he could play this week against the Steelers, the Patriots coach said, “Sure.”
Gonzalez later confirmed Vrabel’s update when speaking with reporters in the locker room before the start of practice. “Excited to be back out there,” Gonzalez said. “I love football. This is what I do. So it’s been very challenging to be out for so long.”
With Gonzalez out for the Patriots’ 33-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, the Pats started cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Alex Austin along the boundaries. Both Marcus Jones and Charles Woods — who was removed from the injury report last week, after being previously listed with a groin injury — assumed the duties in nickel packages and in the slot. While New England was able to secure their first win of the season, the defensive backfield struggled without its star in the lineup.
Despite his prowess in the slot, Jones was given an increased workload to help neutralize the speedy Dolphins’ tandem of receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. When the Pats attempted to play man coverage — primary with Austin (who surrendered 98 total yards and one touchdown) — both Hill and Waddle found room to get separation and make plays. Despite the near complete-game effort of Carlton Davis (56 snaps,) the Pats clearly need Gonzalez back in the lineup as soon as possible.
Gonzalez originally injured his hamstring while attempting to cover receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route when he began favoring his left leg. He walked carefully, under his own power, to the medical shed adjacent to the practice fields where he was attended to by members of the Patriots’ training staff, and did not return to practice after his departure.
After being selected No. 17 overall by New England in 2023, the 6’1” 205-pound cornerback was off to a stellar start to his pro career — earning defensive rookie of the month honors for September. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short after jamming his shoulder in a tackle attempt. He ultimately suffered a torn shoulder labrum, for which he underwent offseason surgery to repair. Gonzalez’s injury history likely played a role in his choosing to incorporate Pilates into his conditioning program this season.
Gonzalez returned to the field in 2024 determined to emerge as one of the league’s top defensive backs. He finished the season with 59 combined tackles (50 solo), 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in 16 games and 16 starts. For his efforts, Gonzalez earned second-team All-Pro honors in essentially his first full season on the NFL.
In spite of his absence from the field, Gonzalez has been doing his due diligence by working out with other Patriots injured players. He has also been a fixture on the sidelines, observing and conferring with his coaches and teammates. Still, Vrabel was quick to remind everyone that there is little-to-no substitute for on-field, practical training — though he did acknowledge Gonzalez’s efforts and diligence while attempting to get back into game shape.
”There’s a chance,” Vrabel told reporters earlier this week. “We'll figure out how he progresses along the week, we'll see what he can do and have him do what he can do … He’s still preparing as a starter and asking questions as a starter in the meetings, and all those things. So, that's where we're at … He's continuing to improve, working hard and trying to get back.”
