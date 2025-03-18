Patriots, Steelers Should Come Together For Blockbuster Trade
Despite the multitude of moves they've made in free agency, the New England Patriots still need a No. 1 wide receiver to complement quarterback Drake Maye.
The Patriots' current wide receiver room is comprised of Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, and DeMario Douglas as the X, Y, and Z starters with Mack Hollins being a utility addition alongside Javon Baker and Ja'Lynn Polk. While Maye showed he can make plays with this group, New England isn't going to take that next step without getting the young star a go-to target.
Enter the Pittsburgh Steelers, who just traded for DK Metcalf and immediately gave him a $150 million extension. That move put an immediate countdown on George Pickens' days in Pittsburgh. The former second-round pick has undeniable talent, but the constant on-field and off-field drama that comes with him leads many to believe that Pittsburgh has no interest in giving him an extension.
Should they be looking to trade him between now and the 2025 NFL Draft, Eliot Wolf and the Patriots should be on line one - and they have something the Steelers need.
The Patriots are reportedly shopping backup quarterback Joe Milton in the trade market. And while the Steelers are in the Aaron Rodgers waiting room, they've already hedged their bets by bringing back Mason Rudolph. Should Rodgers sign elsewhere or retire, or even before he makes his choice, the Steelers should be in on Milton.
A trade would benefit both sides. The Steelers send Pickens and a fifth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for Milton and a third-round pick. The Steelers are likely to draft a quarterback on Day Three anyway - why not just give up that pick for Milton, who has shown potential rather than take a flyer on someone like Tyler Shough. In addition, the Patriots get their field-stretching No. 1 receiver who they can extend should they see him worthy of a long-term deal.
