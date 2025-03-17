Mike Vrabel Loves One Thing About Key Patriots Addition
The New England Patriots have made a whole lot of additions in NFL free agency, but most of them have been on the defensive side of the ball.
Given that the Patriots' biggest needs are clearly on offense, it's pretty strange that New England has dedicated so much time to its defense, but at the very least, the Pats have significantly improved in one area.
There's still work to do on offense, but the Patriots did make one major offensive line acquisition, signing tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year deal.
Moses isn't going to bowl anyone over with any individual accolades. He has never made a Pro Bowl, nor has he ever earned an All-Pro selection. But he has been a solid, steady player for years running, and New England head coach Mike Vrabel loves one thing about Moses in particular: his durability.
Since becoming a full-time starter in 2015, the 34-year-old has missed a grand total of six games. Ironically enough, all six of those contests have come the past two seasons, but he has still been hardy enough throughout his career to catch Vrabel's attention.
"There's been a repeated experience of taking care of his body, playing a demanding position," Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.
Moses spent the 2024 campaign with the New York Jets, marking his second stint with the club. He played in 14 games this past season, registering a 63.3 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus. He also posted a 69.2 pass-blocking grade.
The University of Virginia product was originally selected by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent the first seven years of his career in the nation's capital before joining the Jets in 2021. He then linked up with the Baltimore Ravens for two seasons in 2022 and 2023 before returning to New York.
Now, Moses will get a fresh start with the Pats.
