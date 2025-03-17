Patriots Scouting Report: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
The New England Patriots need help at receiver, and Tetairoa McMillan is considered the best available in the NFL Draft outside of a unique two-way phenom named Travis Hunter.
It may be more likely the Patriots would select McMillan after trading downward in the first round, but he carries a high value for a New England team craving difference-makers on the perimeter.
With fantastic production as an Arizona Wildcat, McMillan established himself as one of the most intriguing receiver prospects in recent NFL Draft classes.
With a rare combination of size, speed, and sharp skills at the position, McMillan offers a diverse skill set that should make him an immediate contributor at the next level.
- 2022: 39 receptions, 702 yards, 8 TD
- 2023: 90 receptions, 1,402 yards, 10 TD
- 2024: 84 receptions, 1,319, 8 TD
- Career: 213 receptions, 3,423 yards, 26 TD
McMillan’s most noticeable strength is his size. Standing at 6'4" and weighing 210 pounds with a large frame and excellent length, he’s an imposing figure on the field, capable of using his build to shield defenders and win contested catches.
His ability to high-point the ball is exceptional, and he shows excellent hand-eye coordination to track and secure passes, even when a defensive back has his hooks in him. McMillan’s large catch radius allows him to make difficult grabs in traffic or in contested situations, making him a particularly inviting target in the red zone.
Frankly, McMillan is an inviting target no matter where the offense is situated.
McMillan’s route-running has also been impressive for a player of his size. There’s no lumbering or difficulty in breaking down on a comeback route. He showcases fluidity and sharpness in his cuts, enabling him to separate from defenders on intermediate and deep routes.
His understanding of timing and positioning allows him to get open on a variety of route concepts from slants to fades to posts and beyond. He shows strong awareness and balance when making adjustments mid-route to accommodate off-target throws, making him a reliable target.
While McMillan’s size may suggest he’s more of a physical receiver, he surprises with impressive speed. He opted not to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but his play has never left many wondering where McMillan lacks in that department.
He consistently shows the ability to gain separation on deep routes, and his ability to track passes over long distances speaks to his acceleration. His long stride gives him an advantage over smaller, quicker DB’s, and he keeps his footing on cuts and after the catch due to owning more than adequate balance. The California product may lack elite speed, but his quickness in short spaces allows for quick separation off the line, and his extra-large reach makes up for an extra tick or two on the stopwatch.
One area McMillan will need to improve is his blocking. He’s shown the ability to be effective in the run game, but he can struggle at times in blocking situations. His physical tools are undeniable, but he will need to refine his blocking technique and increase his effort, consistency, and aggression in this category to be considered a complete receiver.
Altogether, McMillan is an intriguing receiver with the potential to contribute immediately at the NFL level. With his size, ball skills, and route-running, beyond Travis Hunter, he could be selected simply as early as a team decides to pick a receiver on April 24.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!