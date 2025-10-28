Patriots Players Celebrate Halloween with Pediatric Cancer Patients
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As many throughout the nation prepare to celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31, the New England Patriots are getting a jump on the festivities for a noble and heartwarming cause.
The Kraft family, in conjunction with the New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution Foundation hosted a special Halloween party at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 28 for children who have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer. Among those in attendance was Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye — who donned a special costume for the occasion.
The third overall selection by New England in the 2024 NFL Draft, dressed as Charizard [of Pokémon fame] arrived to a chorus of cheers from those in attendance.
Editor's note: Maye was dressed as Dragonite, a similar-looking Pokémon to Charizard.
Maye was joined by fellow Patriots Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Marcus Jones, and Ben Brown — as well as team mascot Pat Patriot and the Patriots Cheerleaders — for the early evening’s events. The Revolution were represented by forward Malcolm Fry and Revs mascot Slyde.
More than 40 children battling cancer from Boston Children’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Mass General Hospital, UMass Memorial Health, and One Summit were invited to attend, along with their with their families. Along with Patriots and Revolution players, cheerleaders, Pat Patriot and Slyde, all dressed in costume, they enjoyed a variety of Halloween-themed activities, including pumpkin and cookie decorating, games and more.
Drake Maye is Becoming One of New England’s Brightest Stars
As for Maye, his 2,026 passing yards, and 15 touchdowns compared to only three interceptions on the season already have him being discussed by league pundits as a potential MVP candidate. When adding in 250 rushing yards with a pair of ground-game scores, one might be inclined to include him among the front-runners.
While fans throughout New England and the entire NFL landscape begin to realize that they are witnessing something special, Maye understands the excitement pulsing through the veins of Pats Nation — especially given the disappointment felt for the past few seasons. His making appearances of this type not only warms the heart of Patriots fans across the world, it helps to provide a spark of hope to those most in need of strength and inspiration.
“They've been through it, and the fans have been through it the last couple years,” Maye added. “So it's just credit to them. I know the fans have been awesome. Like I said, I think they're the best fans in the league, and they continue to show out every week.”
Robert Kraft established the New England Patriots Foundation in 1994 as a way to give back to the communities the Patriots call home. The mission of the foundation is to aid individuals and families that are often marginalized in today’s society. Through the implementation of year-round programming and support of philanthropic agencies, the foundation is building stronger communities throughout New England.
The mission of the New England Revolution Foundation, founded by Robert Kraft in 1996, is to support local partners and philanthropic initiatives focused on social justice and equity, childhood cancer awareness, concussion awareness, military and first responders, and inclusion in soccer. A central pillar of the Revolution Foundation is the club’s C.H.A.N.G.E. platform and the Revolution Players Collaborative Fund, funded by the Kraft family, which has donated nearly $250,000 to date to grassroots organizations focused on initiatives related to social justice. For its work in the community, the Revolution Foundation team was honored as the 2022 Marisa Colaiano MLS Community Relations Team of the Year.
