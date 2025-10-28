Patriots HC Hints at Promoting Practice Squad RB
Following the team's 32-13 win over the Cleveland Browns, the New England Patriots have a decision to make on second-year running back Terrell Jennings. According to head coach Mike Vrabel, it's clear the team has already thought about it.
"We all want Terrell here," Vrabel said at his press conference the next day. "So, however we have to handle that; I mean, the only other option is to bring him up. He's been a good addition. He's been prepared for his opportunity. Helped on special teams, had a tackle yesterday on kickoff. So those things are all really good things. I think he's a good teammate, and so, yeah, I think that's only probably procedural at the end of the week."
Jennings' Time in New England
Jennings, who has spent the majority of his first two years in the NFL on the Patriots' practice squad, as been a consistent gameday elevation candidate for the last two head coaches he's played for. He found a little bit of playing time as a rookie under Jerod Mayo in 2024, and this year, the team has activated him three-straight weeks following the season-ending ACL tear of backup running back Antonio Gibson.
In the Week 8 game against the Browns, Jennings came in during late mop-up duty and ran the ball well. His two carries netted him 15 yards on the ground, as well as the solid contributions on special teams that his head coach alluded to. Through his first three games suiting up in 2025, the Florida A&M product has totaled 33 yards — tying his production numbers from last year in the process.
"I Think He's A Great Teammate"
"Well, one, I think he's a great teammate," Vrabel said earlier in October. "I think he cares about the team. He's able to play on special teams, he's able to play on fourth down. He's got a toughness to him, and I think he's improved."
Jennings' tenure as a Patriot is one that's been very up-and-down. Originally coming to New England as a rookie minicamp invite, he later was signed to a free agent contract ahead of his rookie training camp last summer. He has since been released twice on cutdown day, but has quickly landed on the practice squad. Now, he finally has his chance for an extended look on the 53-man roster with the Patriots.
"I try to protect my teammates, protect the quarterback, and protect the ball as well," Jennings said. "So, getting downhill, running through, breaking tackles. That's what I bring to the table."
