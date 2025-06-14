Patriots Early Pre-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Projection
With the image of mandatory minicamp rapidly shrinking in the New England Patriots’ proverbial rearview mirror, the speculation regarding which players will comprise their opening-day roster has begun.
The Patriots are set to report to training camp on July 22, with the first team organized practice to follow just one day later on July 23.
When this year’s Patriots take the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, all eyes will be on position battles and individual performances. Team practices will give way to preseason games. Of course, the ultimate goal for each training camp attendee is to procure a spot on the 53-man roster.
While we are still several weeks away from the final roster being set, here is an initial prediction of what the Pats roster might look like when the team opens the 2025 regular season.
Quarterbacks (2)
Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs
Out: Ben Wooldridge
Perhaps the safest bet relating the Pats’ 2025 opening day roster is Drake Maye’s status as the starting quarterback — assuming good health, of course. Best known for his elite arm strength, the 22-year-old also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism, which should be on display this season under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Dobbs is a serviceable back up, with both the regular-season and playoff experience to help solidify the quarterback room. Though the Pats may be best served by keeping three quarterbacks, needs elsewhere on the roster make Wooldridge a likely candidate for the practice squad.
Running Backs (4)
Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson, Lan Larison
Out: Trayveon Williams, Terrell Jennings
While electrifying rookie TreVeyon Henderson has been getting reps with the offense’s first unit throughout offseason workouts, all signs still point to Stevenson maintaining the top spot on the positional depth chart. Despite last season’s issues with ball security, Stevenson is well-equipped to be a strong fit within McDaniels’ offensive system. He is at his best when blending his physical, powerful running style with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short-yardage situational runs. In addition to his impressive breakaway speed, Henderson demonstrates an uncanny knack for utilizing the open field as an available target from the backfield. Gibson’s dual-threat talent should earn him the third slot, provided he is open to accepting a reduced role. Due to his being a highly-coveted undrafted free agent, the Pats would be wise to keep Larison in the fold, rather than risk his exposure while attempting to add him to the practice squad. Therefore, he gets the nod over Williams, the veteran back and special teams stalwart.
Receivers (7)
Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, Efton Chism III
Out: Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, John Jiles, Jeremiah Webb, Demeer Blankumsee
Carrying seven receivers on a Patriots roster was once considered an egregious misuse of resources. However, it has now become commonplace among the team’s early roster projections — and for good reason. New England clearly prioritized upgrading the group’s talent level this offseason. Fortunately, the influx of such skilled pass catchers has forced each player to elevate his game. Despite being just months removed from surgically repairing his torn ACL, Diggs is exhibiting enough progress to potentially be ready for Week 1 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. Based on their usage in OTAs and minicamp, Douglas, Boutte and Williams appear to be on track for securing a roster spot. Bourne once thrived in McDaniels' offense, and could do so again. Polk has seen little of the field due to an offseason injury. He is expected to see more reps in training camp, and could challenge for a spot into late summer. At present, both veterans Bourne and Hollins hold the upper hand. Chism gets the final nod for earning Maye’s trust and respect.
Tight Ends (4)
Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, CJ Dippre, Brock Lampe (FB)
Out: Jaheim Bell, Giovanni Ricci, Jack Westover, Gee Scott Jr.
Second only to Maye, Henry’s roster spot may be the most secure within New England’s offense. The two-time team captain has seemingly retained his role as his quarterback’s security-blanket pass catcher. Hooper has proven to be effective in the red zone, as well as being an adept open-field receiver. Dippre’s prowess as a collegiate blocker made him a popular choice within the pool of rookie free agents. Accordingly, padded practices should validate his place on the roster. Lampe spent a great deal of time with the first-team offense during offseason practices — a trend which is likley to increase during training camp in a fullback-friendly McDaniels’ offense.
Offensive Line (9)
Will Campbell, Jared Wilson, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, Cole Strange, Marcus Bryant, Caedan Wallace, Sidy Sow
Out: Vederian Lowe, Layden Robinson, Ben Brown, Tyrese Robinson, Demontrey Jacobs, Jack Conley, Cole Birdow
New England finds an effective balance of savvy veterans with high-ceiling rookies to round out a new-look offensive line. Despite being a raw, work-in-progress, Bryant’s above-average slide step quickly helps put him in position as a run blocker — giving him the edge over the veteran Lowe. The surprise here is Sow. Rather than placing a prominent value on more athletic and fluid linemen to support a zone-heavy strategy, McDaniels may view a sizable, stronger option such as Sow in his gap-oriented offense. Though he is most effective on the right side, Wallace can provide solid depth on the left as a tackle, or even inside — having taken some snaps at left guard during offseason workouts.
Defensive Line (6)
Christian Barmore, Joshua Farmer, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Khyiris Tonga, Milton Williams, Keion White
Out: Marcus Harris, Eric Johnson, Wilfried Pene, Truman Jones, Jahvaree Ritzie, Jaquelin Roy
With a healthy Christian Barmore expected to start the season, New England’s front seven has the chance to become fearsome in 2025. In addition to adding Milton Williams to a pass-rush that is likely to include Keion White, New England also solidified its interior by signing nose tackle Khyiris Tonga. Still, the Pats’ new, agressive style should create problems for opposing offenses. In fact, the team has already installed packages that see White bump inside and Williams move outside, all while working alongside Barmore. Rookie Joshua Farmer and veteran Jeremiah Pharms provide solid depth to one of the team’s strongest position groups.
Edge Defenders (3)
K’Lavon Chaisson, Harold Landry, Bradyn Swinson
Out: Truman Jones, Titus Leo, Elijah Ponder
The Patriots' decision to adapt a more aggressive defensive strategy has led to some personnel changes on the edge. Landry’s speed and athleticism appear to be a strong fit within Vrabel’s defense. Chiasson was in on nearly every drill which featured the pass rush. Based on his usage throughout the offseason, the 2020 first-round pick may be one to watch closely heading into camp. Swinson should provide an immediate upgrade to New England’s defensive line with both his speed and power — giving the Patriots an additional playmaker with tremendous upside.
Linebackers (5)
Christian Elliss, Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens, Marte Mapu, Anfernee Jennings
Out: Jahlani Tavai, Cam Riley, Monty Rice
As previously stated, Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrel Williams have already begun to install an increasingly aggressive-style of defense — in which agile, athletic linebackers are more prone to thrive. Elliss, Spillane, Gibbens and Mapu all fit the mold quite well. Conversely, several team analysts have begin to question the security of Tavai’s role with the team moving forward. Though he had seen the field quite often before suffering his calf injury during OTAs, the 6’2”, 255-pounder’s strong, anchoring style may be a less-than ideal fit within the Pats' new-look schemes. As such, he remains on the outside of New England’s roster window here. Jennings has struggled during New England’s workouts to date. He retains his spot based on experience and potential. However, he will need a strong start to camp if he wishes to quell any uneasiness surrounding his place on the team in 2025.
Cornerback (5)
Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, Carlton Davis, Isaiah Bolden
Out: D.J. James, Brandon Crossley, Kobee Minor, Miles Battle, Marcellas Dial
Gonzalez once again heads one of the deepest and most interesting position groups on the roster. Adding Davis to the left side potentially provides the Pats with one of the best coverage defensive backfield tandems in the NFL. Beyond their starters, New England has some tough decisions to make as they complete their depth selections. “Mr. Irrelevant” draft selection Kobe Minor and second-year corner Marcellas Dial are capable of making their case for a spot on the opening day “53” — especially Dial, whose toughness and tenacity make him an intruguing prospect. Here, the Pats opt for the veteran presence of both Austin and Bolden, while Marcus Jones maintains his duties within the slot.
Safety (5)
Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Brenden Schooler, Craig Woodson, Marcus Epps
Out: Jaylinn Hawkins, Josh Minkins, Mark Perry, Jordan Polk, Dell Pettus
The Patriots' safeties may be the most intriguing position group to watch this summer — at least, on defense. Though Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers have sat atop the depth chart for the past two seasons, both have been approaching this offseason highly-motivated to both improve and find their fitting in Vrabel’s defense. Rookie Craig Woodson has demonstrated an ability to remain in step with his receiver, breaking up a handful of passes. Epps has seen little-to-no time during team drills to date as he recovers from offseason surgery to repair his ACL. However, as he is expected to be a notable participant in training camp, the former Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles safety should prove himself worthy of a notable role in the team’s secondary this season.
Specialists (3)
LS Julian Ashby, P Bryce Baringer, K Andres Borregales
Out: K John Parker Romo
With the release of longtime team captain Joe Cardona in May, rookie Julian Ashby has all but been anointed as the team’s starting long snapper in 2025. Ashby’s willing to engage in coverage will make him an intriguing player to watch this season. Baringer remains the team’s one and only punter — a role which he has played well for the past two seasons. Lastly, Borregales has either matched or out kicked veteran John Parker Romo throughout the offseason — making the Pats decision to make him the team’s starting kicker that much easier.
