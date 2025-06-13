Patriots Defender Set for Position Switch
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Much like the team he plays for, New England Patriots hybrid defender Marte Mapu is ready for a fresh start.
Despite having aligned predominantly at safety for the past two seasons, Mapu will apparently be making the switch to linebacker when the team reconvenes for training camp in late July. The 25 year old is now listed with the linebackers positional group on the team’s website, as head coach Mike Vrabel attempts to make him a factor in the Pats’ defense.
Since joining the team in 2023, Mapu has been off to a slow start in his NFL tenure. The Patriots third-round pick (No. 76 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft played in 17 games and aligned on 204 (approx. 18 percent) of the team’s defensive snaps during his rookie season. Mapu finished the year with 18 tackles, one interception, a pass break-up and a forced fumble. Though he started 2024 on injured reserve, the Sacramento State product logged 46 total tackles, six passes-defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception.
Despite spending much of his time at either linebacker or safety, Mapu has both practiced and played at various spots on the defensive side of the ball since first donning a Patriots uniform. Though he was previously listed among the safeties on the team’s depth chart, he has played both an off-the-ball role, as well as the deep safety spot.
In the final analysis, Mapu may find his best fit within Vrabel’s defense as a weakside linebacker. At 6’3”, 230-pounds, he fits the mold of agile, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback — a group which includes Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens, Christian Elliss and Harold Landry. Provided he is able to build upon his experience as a box player, training him for full-time linebacker duties could allow the hard-hitting defender to reach his potential.
With the start of training camp fast approaching, Mapu may be poised to give his coaching staff a glimpse of his potential in coordinator Terrell Williams’ schemes.
In doing so, he may solidify his place on the Patriots' roster in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!