Patriots Projected to Make Stunning Decision on Veteran Defender
The New England Patriots will definitely have to make some difficult decisions when it comes down to determining who stays and who goes, and one veteran defender has already been placed on notice as far as the 53-man roster is concerned.
Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit recently projected the Patriots' 53-man roster following mandatory minicamp, and he actually has edge rusher Anfernee Jennings missing the cut.
"Keion White, Harold Landry, and K’Lavon Chaisson serving as New England’s top three edge rushers has been a staple throughout the spring. They have all looked disruptive as well, while the hope is rookie Bradyn Swinson adds his name into the rotation when the pads come on," Hines wrote. "Anfernee Jennings is a tough cut, but the disruptive run defender appears on the outside looking in in a new defensive structure."
Such is the problem with Jennings. He is actually very stout against the run, but as an edge rusher, you are expected to put pressure on the quarterback. That's something he did at Alabama, as he racked up eight sacks during his final season with the Crimson Tide in 2019, but that has certainly not translated onto the NFL level.
Since being selected by the Pats in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jennings has amassed a grand total of 5.5 sacks, topping out at 2.5 last season. It should be noted that he missed all of 2021 due to injury, but 5.5 sacks in five years is obviously less than stellar regardless.
The Patriots made a concerted effort to address their pass rush this offseason, adding both Landry and Chaisson via free agency and then selecting Swinson in the draft. That could make things difficult for Jennings, who has not lived up to expectations.
Perhaps New England would be able to extract a draft pick for the 27-year-old in a trade.
