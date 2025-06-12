Patriots' Predicted Cut Candidate Makes Too Much Sense
The New England Patriots will probably be parting ways with some players that actually played significant roles last season. Why? Because the Patriots have overhauled their roster the last several months, and last year's squad was probably the least talented in the NFL.
New England's offense in particular was a major problem in 2024, thanks much in part to the Pats being unable to land anyone of significant last offseason.
Well, this time around, the Pats have made plenty of notable additions, adding some key veterans in free agency while also putting together a superb NFL Draft class.
The Patriots' moves could spell the end for numerous players, and perhaps one of the most obvious cut candidates is running back Antonio Gibson.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay listed Gibson among six vets who could be released before Week 1, and unfortunately for the 26-year-old weapon, it makes plenty of sense.
"With the Patriots landing hyped running back prospect TreVeyon Henderson early on Day 2 of the draft — the second pick new head coach Mike Vrabel's regime made after offensive lineman Will Campbell — it's looking like the Patriots will forge ahead with a combination of Henderson and [Rhamondre] Stevenson handling the bulk of backfield duties," Kay wrote.
That obviously paints a rather bleak picture for Gibson, who was New England's No. 2 halfback last year but didn't even fill the niche the Pats signed him for, which was serving as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.
"New England could keep Gibson around as a highly paid third-stringer, but it may opt to save some cash and open the roster spot if free-agency addition Trayveon Williams or undrafted rookie Lan Larison shows promise in camp," Kay added.
Gibson rushed for 538 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.5 yards per carry in 2024. He added 23 catches for 206 yards.
The former Washington Commanders playmaker has a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt, but that was all the way back in 2021.
