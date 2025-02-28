Patriots Predicted to Land Two Star WRs for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots probably have the most dire wide receiver situation in the NFL, which spells very bad news for quarterback Drake Maye.
On the bright side, the Patriots are teeming with cap room heading into the offseason, so they have the ability to make some big additions.
Chad Graff of The Athletic is apparently expecting New England to strike in the coming weeks and is predicting that the Pats will land Chris Godwin in free agency while also swinging a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire Cooper Kupp.
"This is going to be a bit of a dart throw, but I’ll call my shot and say the Patriots open with six receivers next year: Kupp, Godwin, a rookie drafted in the third round, Demario Douglas, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Kayshon Boutte," Graff wrote.
Bringing in both Godwin and Kupp would certainly be a breath of fresh air to a Patriots squad that almost surely laid claim to the worst receiving corps in football this past season.
Godwin missed half the season due to a dislocated ankle he suffered in October, so he is a bit of a risk on the open market. However, he was on track for another great season before getting hurt, as caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games.
The 29-year-old has four 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt and made the Pro Bowl back in 2019. He has spent his entire eight-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Meanwhile, Kupp logged 67 catches for 710 yards and six scores in 12 contests this past year. He is certainly not the same receiver he was a few years ago, as injuries have largely damaged his career. But he is still a reliable weapon and would definitely provide Maye with a nice security blanket.
